Automotive Seat Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Adient plc

Lear Corp.

Faurecia

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Magna International

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

NHK Springs Corp.

Grupo Antolin

Recaro

TS Tech Market Overview:

The global automotive seat market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 5.37% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Increasing passenger comfort has become one of the most important consideration in the passenger car market and seats are a vital part of this. Seats should take as little space as possible and should provide the maximum level of comfort. As a result, consistent development is taking place in this space.

Automotive manufacturers consider the weight of the vehicle as one of the most important factors while manufacturing a vehicle. It is such a vital factor that some manufacturers such as Land Rover have started making automobiles solely out of light materials like aluminum to cut down on weight. To further reduce weight, automotive manufacturers are continuously exploring lightweight design for seats. Carbon fiber is emerging as a strong candidate for lighter seats but its high cost is impeding its progress.

Due to intense rivalry and margin pressure in the market, manufacturers are actively setting up bases in emerging markets to take advantage of the considerably lower labor costs. This trend will change the dynamics of the industry in the long run and seat manufacturers will have to start setting up facilities in these emerging markets to stay competitive.