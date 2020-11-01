Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245457

Competitor Landscape: Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Freescale Semiconductor AG

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Analog Devices, Inc

General Electric Co.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Emerson Electric Company

STMicroelectronics

Delphi Automotive PLC

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Continental AG Market Overview:

The automotive temperature and humidity sensors market was valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 8.90 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.77% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The automotive industry has grown significantly in the past five years, aided by the growth in unit volumes and the emergence of high innovation companies. The United States, China, and Europe continue to hold forte, while emerging nations, like India, are expected to record robust growth over the forecast period.

– Owing to an increase in the purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars in the market. For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of heavyweight vehicles, thereby boost the market growth.

– The stringent government regulations that are imposed regarding safety and emission controls in North America, Europe, and Latin America, are expected to boost the market significantly over the forecast period. The Middle East & African market is estimated to show stagnant growth over the forecast period.

– The growing automotive HVAC market, which is facilitating broader adoption of temperature and humidity sensors, is one of the major trends contributing to the growth of the car temperature sensor market.