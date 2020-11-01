Aviation Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Aviation Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Aviation market report contains a primary overview of the Aviation market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Aviation market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Aviation industry.
Aviation market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Market in the Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Grow, with a High CAGR, during the Forecast Period
In 2018, North America accounted for the highest market share across all the regions in the world. The revenues from the region are predominantly due to the United States, which has the highest aircraft fleet in the world. North America iswas followed closely by Asia-Pacifc, in terms of revenue share, in 2018. Revenues from Asia-Pacific are projected to grow with a high growth rate, during the forecast period, as the emerging economies in the region, like India and China, are experiencing a huge surge in their respective aviation markets, due to an increased demand for air travel in the countries.
Commercial Aviation to Dominate the Market in the Coming Years
The commercial aircraft segment dominates the aviation market, accounting for more than half of the market revenues, as of 2018. The commercial segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for new aircraft to cater to the increasing air travel. Additionally, several airlines are replacing their aging fleet with newer generation fuel-efficient aircraft. The military aircraft segment is anticipated to grow, however, slower than the commercial aircraft segment, as most of the new aircraft order finalizations for the military take few years before getting the final approval for the procurement. The declining military expenditures from some countries also hampered the growth of the military aircraft segment, to some extent.
Detailed TOC of Aviation Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Commercial Aircraft
5.1.1.1 Passengers
5.1.1.2 Freight
5.1.2 Military Aircraft
5.1.2.1 Combat Aircraft
5.1.2.2 Non-combat Aircraft
5.1.3 General Aviation
5.1.3.1 Helicopter
5.1.3.2 Piston Fixed Wing
5.1.3.3 Turboprop
5.1.3.4 Business Jet
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)
5.2.1.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes
5.2.1.3 Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.2.1.4 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement
5.2.1.5 By Country
5.2.1.5.1 United States
5.2.1.5.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)
5.2.2.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes
5.2.2.3 Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.2.2.4 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement
5.2.2.5 By Country
5.2.2.5.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.5.2 France
5.2.2.5.3 Germany
5.2.2.5.4 Italy
5.2.2.5.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)
5.2.3.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes
5.2.3.3 Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.2.3.4 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement
5.2.3.5 By Country
5.2.3.5.1 India
5.2.3.5.2 China
5.2.3.5.3 Japan
5.2.3.5.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)
5.2.4.2 Airline fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes
5.2.4.3 Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.2.4.4 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement
5.2.4.5 By Country
5.2.4.5.1 Brazil
5.2.4.5.2 Mexico
5.2.4.5.3 Argentina
5.2.4.5.4 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)
5.2.5.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes
5.2.5.3 Investments on Airport Infrastructure
5.2.5.4 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement
5.2.5.5 By Country
5.2.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.5.4 Qatar
5.2.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Bombardier Inc.
6.4.2 Embraer SA
6.4.3 Boeing
6.4.4 Airbus SE
6.4.5 Textron Inc.
6.4.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.7 PILATUS AIRCRAFT LTD
6.4.8 Leonardo SpA
6.4.9 Honda Aircraft Company
6.4.10 Piper Aircraft Inc.
6.4.11 General Dynamics Corporation
6.4.12 Dassault Aviation*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
