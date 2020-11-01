Banana Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Banana Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Banana market report contains a primary overview of the Banana market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Banana market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Banana industry.
Competitor Landscape: Banana market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Health Consciousness Driving the Banana Market
The increasing advancements in food and beverages and growing health awareness have led to a shift in the focus of consumers to hygienic and healthy food products. Bananas are a rich source of Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Manganese, Potassium, dietary fibers, and protein. Bananas are also used in a wide variety of food products such as breakfast cereals, ice cream, and other desserts apart from raw consumption. The demand for bananas owing to its various health benefits is expected to rise during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Banana Market
Asia-Pacific leads the banana market with a 61% share of global consumption. Within Asia-Pacific, India is the largest producer of bananas in the world, with a production of 29.7 million metric tons from an area of 0.84 million hectares. Other major banana-producing countries are China and Indonesia. India’s exports of banana represent only 0.3% of the world exports since most of the bananas grown in India are for the domestic market. Due to the structure of landholdings in India, there are certain limits on land usage. Thus, the contract-farming model is used, which allows the agribusiness producers to produce bananas in larger areas than the legal constraints. In India, production and productivity have increased significantly with the expansion of area under cultivation.
Detailed TOC of Banana Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Overview of Type of Bananas
4.2 Banana Market Drivers
4.3 Banana Market Restraints
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 US
5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.1.2 Costa Rica
5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.1.3 Mexico
5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis
5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.2.1 Germany
5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.2.2 Netherlands
5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3 Asia Pacific
5.1.3.1 India
5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.2 China
5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.3 Indonesia
5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.4 Phillipines
5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.4 South America
5.1.4.1 Equador
5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.4.2 Columbia
5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.4.3 Brazil
5.1.4.3.1 Production Analysis
5.1.4.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.4.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.4.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.5 Africa
5.1.5.1 Angola
5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.5.2 Egypt
5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)
6 BANANA MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7 APPENDIX
8 DISCLAIMER
