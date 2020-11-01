Bangladesh Frozen Food Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Bangladesh Frozen Food Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bangladesh Frozen Food market report contains a primary overview of the Bangladesh Frozen Food market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Bangladesh Frozen Food market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bangladesh Frozen Food industry.
Competitor Landscape: Bangladesh Frozen Food market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rapidly Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Food and Beverage Products
A rise in the demand for all forms of convenience food and beverage products is being witnessed, owing to busy lifestyles and increasing number of working population in Bangladesh. The changing food consumption pattern in consumers, due to the rapid expansion of urbanization and rise in disposable incomes in the country, is one of the factors contributing to the growth of ready-to-food and beverage products. Owing to the increased demand for frozen food, leading companies, like Golden Harvest and Pran, are opting for the expansion strategy to expand their market presence and consumer bases. Frozen fruit and vegetable products are perceived to be healthy by the local consumers, as they contain more nutrients than preserved food products.
Online Sales Channel Witnessed the Fastest Growth Rate
Frozen food sold through online retail represents a small segment of the market, but is expected to be among the fastest-growing segments. The urban population in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh have slowly started preferring online channels, as it is hassle-free, convenient, less time-consuming, and consumers get a larger variety of goods to choose from. E-commerce players, like Chaldal, Parmeeda, Priyoshop, Shwapno, Othoba, Daraz, etc., are some of the major players in the Bangladeshi market. Many online channels provide an option for same-day delivery, which increases their brand value, thereby increasing the market penetration.
Detailed TOC of Bangladesh Frozen Food Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Market Trends
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Frozen Meat and Sea Food
5.1.2 Frozen Dessert
5.1.3 Frozen Ready Meal
5.1.4 Frozen Snacks
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
5.2.2 Traditional Grocery Stores
5.2.3 Online Channels
5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Golden Harvest Agro Industries Ltd
6.1.2 Pran-Rfl Group Ltd
6.1.3 Ag Foods Ltd
6.1.4 Frozen Foods Ltd
6.1.5 BD Seafood Ltd
6.1.6 Kazi Farms Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
