Beer Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Anheuser

Busch InBev

Boston Beer Company

Breckenridge Brewery

Constellation Brands

Diageo PLC

Heineken NV

Interbrew Company

SABMiller PLC

United Breweries Group (UB Group) Market Overview:

The beer market is forecasted to reach USD 805 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Changing lifestyle, increasing consumption rate of alcoholic drinks, rapid urbanization, high disposable income, and popularity of beer among the young population are a few factors driving the global beer market.

– The introduction of new ingredients and innovative flavors, combining salty, fruity and tart flavors, by craft beers have found increasing appeal among the millennial crowd globally.