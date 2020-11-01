Benzene Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Benzene Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Benzene market report contains a primary overview of the Benzene market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Benzene market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Benzene industry.
Competitor Landscape: Benzene market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Ethylbenzene
– Ethyl benzene is a highly-inflammable colorless liquid with an aromatic odor. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of styrene.
– Styrene is used in the production of various products, such as polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, and unsaturated polyester resins.
– Styrene Polymers are used in various products such as televisions, IT equipment, disposable medical products, like test kits, consumer electronics, like portable speakers, cassette tape housing, etc.
– The demand for styrene is continuously growing in the Asia-Pacific, owing to increased demand for rubber tires in the regions.
– Apart from styrene, ethylbenzene is also used as a solvent in fuels and as an intermediate for other chemical applications. These applications are likely to support the demand for and growth of ethylbenzene.
– The increasing number of applications of styrene, such as in general-purpose polystyrene, EPS, and ABS, have also contributed to the positive trend that is expected to continue.
– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for benzene in the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-pacific presently leads the consumption of benzene with around 50% share of global consumption.
– This region is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period, with increasing markets for end-users like electronics and home appliances, packaging, and construction in China, India, and ASEAN countries.
– The growth of these end-user industries, especially in emerging markets, like China, India is propelling the growth of styrene, which in turn is responsible for growth in usage of Benzene, as it is one of the key raw materials for styrene production.
– Thus, the rising demand from various end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the region, during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Benzene Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Styrene Polymers from Various End-user Industries
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyester
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Detrimental Effects of Benzene Exposure
4.2.2 Other
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis and Trends
4.6 Technological Snapshot
4.7 Trade Analysis
4.8 Price Trends
4.9 Supply Scenario
4.10 Upcoming Projects
4.11 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Derivative
5.1.1 Ethylbenzene
5.1.2 Cumene
5.1.3 Alkylbenzene
5.1.4 Aniline
5.1.5 Chlorobenzene
5.1.6 Cyclohexane
5.1.7 Maleic Anhydride
5.1.8 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.2.4 Rest of North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Russia
5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Braskem
6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
6.4.4 China Petrochemical Corporation
6.4.5 CPC Corporation Limited
6.4.6 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.8 Flint Hills Resources
6.4.9 INEOS
6.4.10 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
6.4.11 LG Chem
6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
6.4.13 Marathon Petroleum Company
6.4.14 Maruzen Petrochemical
6.4.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.16 Reliance Industries Limited
6.4.17 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.18 SABIC
6.4.19 SK global chemical Co., Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Downstream Expansion
7.2 Others
