Betaine Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245438
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Personal Care Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– Betaine is extensively used in the personal care industry as an alternative to sulphur-based surfactants. The segment accounts for more than 50% of the global betaine consumption.
– Water retention and moisturizing properties of betaine makes it widely useful raw material for the cosmetic industry.
– Besides, it is widely used as surfactant, emulsifier, and emollient in personal care products, such as lotion, shampoos, skin cleansers, etc.
– Today, the global cosmetic industry has been focusing on innovation & development of new products with safe & sulfur-free natural ingredients. This is expected to have favorable impact on the betaine demand, as it is considered to be a mild surfactant which holds minimal risk of skin and eye irritation problems.
– The demand for personal care products have been increasing at a noticeable rate in the regions like Asia-Pacific, and Middle East, with cultural change, influence of western culture, increased cosmetic demand from youth population, and rising women employment.
– Hence, all such trends are likely to drive the demand for personal care products across the globe, which is further likely to drive the demand for betaine market during the forecast period.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. Betaine demand in the region is majorly driven by the strong demand from the industries engaged in the production of personal care, animal feed, dietary supplements, and function drink products.
– The United States represents the largest market in the region due to increased demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care industry. The country is the largest producer of pharmaceutical and personal care products in the world.
– The country has been investing heavily on research & development to innovate new personal care products with the help of sulfur-free raw materials and development of generic medicines is also expected to provide new opportunities for the betaine market over the coming years.
– Besides, the high dependency of the population on junk and ready-to-eat food products has also led to increased obesity issues among the population. This, in turn, has increased awareness of calorie reduction, weight loss, and the importance of protein intake.
– Hence, with the increase in health and wellness awareness among the population, the demand for dietary supplements has increased substantially. Therefore, in order to cater to the demand, the production of dietary supplements has also been increasing, which is further adding to the demand for betaine in the region.
