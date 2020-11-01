BFSI Security Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“BFSI Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the BFSI Security market report contains a primary overview of the BFSI Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global BFSI Security market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the BFSI Security industry.
Competitor Landscape: BFSI Security market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rise in Cyber Data Breaches
– The BFSI sector is one of the critical infrastructure segment that suffers several data breaches and cyber attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves and the financial information that is at stake. The financial service institutions have been identified to be four times more susceptible to cyber attacks, as compared to other industries, which is expected to drive the demand for such solutions.
– In 2017, Equifax, one of the three largest credit agencies in the United States, experienced a breach of over 140 million accounts, and over 209,000 credit card related data being stolen.
– Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart, in 2017, revealed that Kmart’s store payment systems were infected with malware. JPMorgan was a victim in one of the biggest bank breaches in history; where hackers got access to the financial information of around 3,500 customers. With such instances, the companies are bound to increase cybersecurity, which in turn will be the growth driver for the BFSI security market.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
– North America, particularly the United States is one of the largest markets for BFSI security owing to the region majorly depending on digital payments. The region is expected to witness healthy growth as well due to multiple government initiatives in the country demanding the need for better security solutions.
– Due to the country’s high dependence on online payments and recovering banking infrastructure from the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the banks in this region witnessed a high number of data breach attempts.
– The United States witnessed a total of 1579 data breaches in 2017, of which 8% of data breaches were accounted for by Banking institutes. Although this number is small, the amount of sensitive data available in the banking industry is very high making it a prime target for hackers, especially banks using SWIFT architecture.
Detailed TOC of BFSI Security Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rise in Cyber Data Breaches
4.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Security Solutions
4.4 Market Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Interoperability Between Security Products
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Policies
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Security
5.1.1 Physical Security
5.1.1.1 Access Control
5.1.1.2 Video Surveillance
5.1.1.3 Intrusion and Fire Detection
5.1.1.4 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)
5.1.1.5 Others (Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention, Security Scanning, Imaging & Metal Detection)
5.1.2 Information Security
5.1.2.1 Identity and Access Management
5.1.2.2 Risk and Compliance Management
5.1.2.3 Encryption
5.1.2.4 Firewall
5.1.2.5 Unified Threat Management (UTM)
5.1.2.6 Data Loss Protection
5.1.2.7 Antivirus/Antimalware
5.1.2.8 Others (Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation, Web Filtering)
5.2 By Services
5.2.1 System Integration
5.2.2 Maintenance and Support
5.2.3 Other Services
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Physical Security Vendors
6.1.1.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.
6.1.1.2 Honeywell International, Inc.
6.1.1.3 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Bosch Security)
6.1.1.4 Johnson Controls International plc (Tyco International)
6.1.1.5 Genetec Inc.
6.1.1.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.1.7 Seico Inc.
6.1.2 Information Security Vendors
6.1.2.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2.2 Symantec Corporation
6.1.2.3 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
6.1.2.5 McAfee LLC
6.1.2.6 RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies)
6.1.2.7 Imperva Inc.
6.1.2.8 Fortinet inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
