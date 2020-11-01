Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Big Data Analytics in Retail Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Big Data Analytics in Retail market report contains a primary overview of the Big Data Analytics in Retail market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Big Data Analytics in Retail market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Big Data Analytics in Retail industry.

Competitor Landscape: Big Data Analytics in Retail market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc.

Zoho Corporation

IBM Corporation

Retail Next Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Microstrategy Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Market Overview:

The global big data analytics in retail market was estimated at USD 3.45 billion in 2018. This market is expected to reach USD 10.94 billion by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 21.20% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The retail industry is witnessing a major transformation through the use of advanced analytics and Big Data technologies. With the growth of ecommerce, online shopping, and high competition for customer loyalty, retailers are utilizing Big Data analytics to stay competitive in the market.

– Costco, an American retail company contacted all of its customers who shopped for stone fruits to warn them of possible listeria contamination. This was only possible as the company uses Big Data to track what the customers buy.

– Recently, fashion retailer H&M started using Big Data to tailor its merchandising mix in its brick-and-mortar stores. The fashion retailer is using algorithms to gain insights from returns, receipts, and data from loyalty cards to enhance its bottom line.

– Also, Walmart, one of the largest retailer in the world, is undergoing a digital transformation. It is in the process of building the world’s largest private cloud system, which is expected to have the capacity to manage 2.5 petabytes of data every hour.