Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Big Data Analytics in Retail Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Big Data Analytics in Retail market report contains a primary overview of the Big Data Analytics in Retail market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Big Data Analytics in Retail market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Big Data Analytics in Retail industry.
Competitor Landscape: Big Data Analytics in Retail market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Merchandising and Supply Chain Analytics Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share
– E-commerce has had an impact on the traditional brick and mortar retailers reducing their significance marking the data-driven revolution in the retail sector.
– An efficient supply chain, the optimised movement of goods from supplier to warehouse to store to customer, is very critical to every business. Therefore, big data analytics is at the core of revolutionising retail supply chain i.e tracking and tracing product flow and stock levels in real-time, leveraging customer data to predict buying patterns, even using robots to tirelessly fulfil orders in vast automated warehouses.
– In th UK, the supply chain Big Data analytics for retail is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period following manufacturing and energy sector.
– Owing to this, it is further expected that predictive analytics and machine learning AI will revolutionize the retail supply chain.
North America Region Expected to Hold the Largest Share
– The retail sector in the region is huge and is witnessing an increase in the sales. In the US, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), retail sales are expected to rise between 3.8% and 4.4% to more than USD 3.8 trillion in 2019, citing high consumer confidence, low unemployment and rising wages.
– Besides, North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for Big Data analytics. The region boasts of a strong foothold of Big Data analytics vendors, which further contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Microstrategy Incorporated among others.
– With this increase in the creation and consumption of data in retail (with increased sales) that continues to grow rapidly calls for more significant investments in big data analytics hardware, software, and services.
Detailed TOC of Big Data Analytics in Retail Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Predictive Analytics
4.3.2 Increased Innovations in Retail Digitalization Techniques
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexities in Collecting and Collating the Data From Disparate Systems
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Merchandising & Supply Chain Analytics
5.1.2 Social Media Analytics
5.1.3 Customer Analytics
5.1.4 Operational Intelligence
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 By Business Type
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large-scale Organizations
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 SAP SE
6.1.2 Oracle Corporation
6.1.3 Qlik Technologies Inc.
6.1.4 Zoho Corporation
6.1.5 IBM Corporation
6.1.6 Retail Next Inc.
6.1.7 Alteryx Inc.
6.1.8 Tableau Software, Inc.
6.1.9 Adobe Systems Incorporated
6.1.10 Microstrategy Inc.
6.1.11 Hitachi Vantara Corporation
6.1.12 Fuzzy Logix LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
