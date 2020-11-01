Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report contains a primary overview of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bio-based Platform Chemicals industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245431

Competitor Landscape: Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Aktin Chemicals Inc..

BASF SE

Braskem

Cargill Incorporated

Champlor (Valtris Specialty Chemicals)

DuPont

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

GFBiochemicals Ltd.

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Novozymes

PTT Global Chemical Public Company

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The market for bio-based platform chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and stringent government regulations on conventional petroleum-based products. On the flipside, raw material shortage, and fitted competition from oil based platform chemicals are likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– Bio-glycerol segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period with growing demand from industries, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages, etc.

– Increasing consumer inclination towards eco-friendly products, and technological modification are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.