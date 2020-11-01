Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report contains a primary overview of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bio-based Platform Chemicals industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245431
Competitor Landscape: Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245431
Key Market Trends:
Bio-Glycerol Segment to Witness Strong Growth
– Bio-glycerol is a major by-product during the production of bio-diesel through transesterification of triglycerides (fats & vegetable oil feedstocks) with methanol.
– For each triglyceride mole conversion during the biodiesel production process, an equimolar quantity of glycerol is produced, i.e. with a production of 100 kilograms of biodiesel, about 10 kilograms of crude glycerol is produced.
– Bio-based glycerol is comparatively economical and is used as a feedstock in various products, like butanol, 1,3-propanediol, 2,3-butanediol, citric acid, and poly (hydroxyalkanoates).
– Bio-glycerol is widely used in various end-user industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, resins, detergents, plastics, and tobacco.
– The demand for bio-glycerol is mainly driven due to the growing demand in countries, like China, India, Indonesia, United States, and Saudi Arabia.
– In addition to the largest market share, bio-glycerol is also expected to be the fastest growing product segment during the forecast period.
North America Region to Dominate the Market
– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018 and is likely to continue holding largest share during the forecast period, owing to government regulations promoting the use of bio-based products, and continuous research & innovations in the field of technological modification.
– Moreover, stringent regulations related to petroleum-based platform chemicals, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves further provides growth opportunity for the bio-based platform chemicals market in the region.
– In addition, end-user industries, such as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industries in the country are strictly regulated in order to avoid negative effects on the health of citizens. In this regards, these industries are more likely to shift to bio-based raw materials as compared to petroleum-based raw materials.
– With research & development of bio-based platform chemicals and exploration of its beneficial applications in such industries can lead to mandate the use of such bio-based platform chemicals in the region.
– Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals in the region during the forecast period.
Reason to buy Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report:
- Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Bio-based Platform Chemicals market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Bio-based Platform Chemicals and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245431
Detailed TOC of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry
4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations on Conventional Petroleum-based Products
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Raw Material Shortage
4.2.2 Fitted Competition from Oil-based Platform Chemicals
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Bio Glycerol
5.1.2 Bio Glutamic Acid
5.1.3 Bio Itaconic Acid
5.1.4 Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid
5.1.5 Bio Succinic Acid
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Aktin Chemicals Inc..
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Braskem
6.4.4 Cargill Incorporated
6.4.5 Champlor (Valtris Specialty Chemicals)
6.4.6 DuPont
6.4.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.9 GFBiochemicals Ltd.
6.4.10 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.
6.4.11 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
6.4.12 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd
6.4.13 Novozymes
6.4.14 PTT Global Chemical Public Company
6.4.15 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Eco-friendly Products
7.2 Technological Modification
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Neurosurgical Instruments Package Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Specialty Pharmaceutical Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Ergonomic Office Chair Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co
Supplied Air Respirators Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Switched Multibeam Antenna Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Bioactive Components in Coffee Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Vechicle Generator Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Sulfanilic acid Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Curved Billet Casters Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis
MBE Substrate Heaters Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026
Disposable Plastic Food Packaging Container Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026