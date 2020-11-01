Bio-butanol Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Bio-butanol Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bio-butanol market report contains a primary overview of the Bio-butanol market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Bio-butanol market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bio-butanol industry.

Competitor Landscape: Bio-butanol market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Demand from Biofuel to Expand at the Fastest Rate

Bio-butanol is a four-carbon alcohol made by the fermentation of biomass feedstock. As butanol provides nearly as much energy as gasoline, it does not decrease the gas mileage, as compared to ethanol. Additionally, bio-butanol can be pumped straight to the tank, without making modifications to the engine.

Bio-butanol is generating interest as a potential green alternative to petroleum fuels. It is preferred as a superior automobile fuel, as compared to bioethanol, owing to its high energy content. Furthermore, it is less corrosive in nature, and can be blended with any concentration with gasoline (petrol). Moreover, bio-butanol has low vapor pressure, thus lower volatility and evaporative emissions. Bio-butanol also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, as it exhibits fewer emissions compared to other transport fuels. The United States and the European countries have started with fleet-testing of bio-butanol, in order to further promote the usage of bio-butanol.

Growing number of cars on road and increasing sales of vehicles are expected to drive the market for motor fuel, which, in turn, may boost the market studied through the coming years.

The number of cars on the road is expected to rise by up to 2 billion, by 2050.

According to OICA, the total sales of all vehicles, including passenger and commercial, reached 96,804,390 million units, in 2017, from 93,905,634 million units, in 2016. This increase is leading to more usage of motor fuels in cars, which, in turn, may drive the market for bio-butanol as an alternative to transport fuel.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, China accounts for the largest market share in bio-butanol consumption. The country is the largest producer of paints and coatings in the Asia-Pacific region, with an estimated coating production of more than 15 million metric ton, which is expected to increase significantly in the near future. According to the China Adhesives and Tape Industry Association, the Chinese adhesive market grew by 7.5%, in terms of volume, and was valued at 7.887 million metric ton in 2017. The market grew further in 2018, and is expected to witness a positive trend through the forecast period. The increasing coatings, adhesive, and resin production is primarily supported by the growing construction, and infrastructural and automotive industries. China is promoting and undergoing urbanization, with a 60% target rate by 2020. The increased living spaces required in urban areas, resulting from urbanization, and the desire of middle-class urban residents to improve their living conditions are expected to have a profound effect on the housing market. Additionally, various paint manufacturers are expanding their product line, owing to the increasing demand for coatings. Major adhesive manufacturers are expanding their product line in India. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market growth, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Bio-butanol Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Reduction of Carbon Emission to a Great Extent

4.1.2 Gaining Prominence as a Building Block for Chemical Manufacturing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technological Challenges in Production

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Acrylates

5.1.2 Acetates

5.1.3 Glycol Ethers

5.1.4 Plasticizers

5.1.5 Biofuel

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 UAE

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Butamax

6.4.2 Gevo Inc

6.4.3 Green Biologics

6.4.4 Praj Industries

6.4.5 Abengoa

6.4.6 Cathay Industrial Biotech

6.4.7 W2 Energy

6.4.8 Phytonix

6.4.9 Potential Entrants

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Consumption of Biofuels in he tAviation Industry

7.2 Alternative to Ethanol

