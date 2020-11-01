Biometric Scan Software Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Biometric Scan Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Biometric Scan Software market report contains a primary overview of the Biometric Scan Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Biometric Scan Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Biometric Scan Software industry.
Competitor Landscape: Biometric Scan Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Sector Expected to Hold Major Share
– In terms of the end-user industries, the healthcare sector is expected to drive technological transformation within the market. Biometric solutions in hospitals provide secure access to information and meaningful cost savings through fraud reduction. For instance, it cuts the cost associated with duplication of patient medical records, and thus, enhances the data security.
– Biometric scanning technologies are fueling developments and improvements in the care delivery system in the healthcare sector. Moreover, incremental innovations in the field of communication have led to the use of IoT, thus, improving the healthcare management system. This factor has created an immense demand for biometric scan software in the current market scenario.
– The increasing number of data breaches in the healthcare industry, giving rise to the adoption of biometric scan software. In 2018, multiple US-based global companies involved themselves in the healthcare sector including Arm, ForgeRock, Philips, Qualcomm Life, Sparsa, and US TrustedCare announced that they had banded together to establish “OpenMedReady“, a standards body focused on ensuring that the patient data used by healthcare practitioners is accurate. They indicated that smartphone-based fingerprint recognition will be a key element in their framework, as a means of tying medical data directly to patients.
North America to Account for the Major Market Share
– North America is one of the largest markets for biometric scan software and is largely driven by the swift market penetration and presence of large companies working on the technology.
– Stricter regulations for fraud detection and risk analysis are the driving factors for its paced adoption in the BFSI segments. The adoption of the security-related infrastructure in North America is profoundly impacted by the presence of regulatory as well as corporate policies of the businesses.
– A recent report by Spiceworks, an online IT community, on the adoption and security of biometric authentication technology in the corporate workplace showed that 62% of organizations in North America currently use some sort of biometric authentication technology. The community surveyed 492 professionals from North America and Europe in February 2018.
Detailed TOC of Biometric Scan Software Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Need for Improved Workforce Management
4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Safe and Secure Access
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Cost Involved in Deploying and Maintaining Biometric System Devices
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Finger Print
5.2 Palm Vein
5.3 Iris
5.4 Other Technologies (Face and Voice)
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Authentication Solution
6.1.1 Single-factor Authentication
6.1.2 Multi-factor Authentication
6.2 By Deployment
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-premise
6.3 By Application
6.3.1 Government and Homeland Security
6.3.2 Healthcare
6.3.3 IT and Telecom
6.3.4 BFSI
6.3.5 Travel and Immigration
6.3.6 Other Applications
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Gemalto NV (Thales Group)
7.1.2 Fujitsu Limited
7.1.3 Aware Inc.
7.1.4 NEC Corporation
7.1.5 M2SYS Inc.
7.1.6 Suprema Inc.
7.1.7 Siemens AG
7.1.8 ImageWare Systems Inc.
7.1.9 SIC Biometrics Global Inc.
7.1.10 Bayometric
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
