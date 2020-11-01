Bioplastics Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Bioplastics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bioplastics market report contains a primary overview of the Bioplastics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Bioplastics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bioplastics industry.

Competitor Landscape: Bioplastics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

API SpA

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Biotec

Braskem

Corbion

Danimer Scientific

DowDuPont

Futerro

Metbolix Inc.

Minima

Natureworks LLC

Novamont SpA

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. Market Overview:

The global bioplastics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the market studied are environmental factors encouraging a paradigm shift and growing demand for bioplastics in flexible packaging. However, the availability of cheaper alternatives is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Rigid packaging application is expected to dominate the global market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.