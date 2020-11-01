Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report contains a primary overview of the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corbian NV

Danimer Scientific

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemicals

Futerro

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Natureworks

Sulzer AG

Synbra Technology BV

Teijin Ltd

Wei Mon Industry Co. Ltd

Weforyou GmbH

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The market for bio-polylactic acid is expected to register a CAGR of ~20.49% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are favorable government policies promoting bio-plastics and the growing demand for cellulose-derived fibers in the textile industry. Price competitiveness and availability of cheaper alternatives are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The packaging industry dominated the market in 2018 and is also expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to its usage in fruit and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others.

– The growing production of genetically modified corn and the growing usage of bio-PLA in 3D printing are likely to act as opportunities in the future.