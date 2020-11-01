Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report contains a primary overview of the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245413
Competitor Landscape: Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245413
Key Market Trends:
Packaging Segmented Expected to Dominate the Market
– The packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of bio-PLA. Packaging accounted for over 50% of the global bio-PLA market, in 2018, in terms of revenue.
– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adopting biodegradable materials for food packaging.
– Consumer awareness is also rising and rapidly evolving, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogens.
– The demand for bio-PLA in the packaging industry is increasing at a rapid pace in the European and North American regions.
– The increasing intervention of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.
– The growth in the packaging industry in the developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations in these regions.
China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific
– The rapid growth of the consumption of bio-polylactic acid in China has been majorly driven by ample developments in the packaging and medical sectors, which are being supported by the growing economy.
– The packaging industry in the country has shown a continuous rise, despite a decline in the pace of growth. The continuous rise in this industry is due to the demand for FMCG goods. Additionally, an increase in demand for eco-friendly packaging has benefitted the packaging sector in China.
– Additionally, China has large potential to grow at a faster rate in the e-commerce packaging market, as internet use in the country continues to expand at a rapid rate.
– Moreover, the demand for ready-to-cook products from the food and beverage industry is supporting the growth of high-quality packaging in the country.
– The demand for bio-polylactic acid is expected to increase in the country, during the forecast period.
– Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for Bio-PLA market over the forecast period.
Reason to buy Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Report:
- Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245413
Detailed TOC of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Favorable Government Policies Promoting Bio-plastics
4.1.2 Demand for Bio-plastic Packaging
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Cellulose Derived Fibers in Textile Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Price Competitiveness and Availability of Cheaper Alternatives
4.2.2 Difficulty in Disposal of Bio-PLA
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Technological Snapshot
4.5.1 PLA Production Process
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Raw Material
5.1.1 Corn
5.1.2 Cassava
5.1.3 Sugarcane and Sugar Beet
5.1.4 Other Raw Materials
5.2 Form
5.2.1 Fiber
5.2.2 Films and Sheets
5.2.3 Coatings
5.2.4 Other Forms
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Packaging
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Medical
5.3.4 Electronics
5.3.5 Agriculture
5.3.6 Textile
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Spain
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Bayer AG
6.4.3 Corbian NV
6.4.4 Danimer Scientific
6.4.5 DowDuPont
6.4.6 Eastman Chemicals
6.4.7 Futerro
6.4.8 Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
6.4.10 Natureworks
6.4.11 Sulzer AG
6.4.12 Synbra Technology BV
6.4.13 Teijin Ltd
6.4.14 Wei Mon Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.15 Weforyou GmbH
6.4.16 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Production of Genetically Modified Corn
7.2 Growing Usage of Bio-PLA In 3D Printing
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Cosmetic Grade Iron Oxides Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
H-Frame Hydraulic Press Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Foundry Silica Sand Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Hardware OTP Token Authentication Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
SCADA in Power Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Three Phase Recloser Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Retinal Detachment Hook Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co
Back Massager Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co
Domestic Kitchen Appliances Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025
Automotive Air Conditioner Evaporator Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025
Floating Head Heat Exchanger Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026
Optoelectronic Development Tools Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026