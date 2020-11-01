Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Bisphenol A (BPA) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bisphenol A (BPA) market report contains a primary overview of the Bisphenol A (BPA) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Bisphenol A (BPA) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bisphenol A (BPA) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Bisphenol A (BPA) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate Resins

– Among all the other applications, polycarbonate resins application provides the major market demand for BPA, with more than 70% of the global share.

– Polycarbonates are a high-performing thermoplastics that are widely used in building & construction applications. Polycarbonate sheets are used as a substitute of glass in a variety of skylight and window applications. They are also used as opaque cladding panels, barrel vaults, canopies, translucent walls, facades and signage, sports stadium roofs, louvers, and roof domes.

– The application of polycarbonate materials has highly increased in greenhouses, in recent years. In Europe, countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and France, have larger areas for greenhouse cultivation. Europe has around 25% of the global commercial greenhouse market.

– The increasing popularity of polycarbonates, owing to their advantages over other conventional materials (which include glass and other plastics), is set to drive the polycarbonate market during the forecast period.

– Additionally, in the automotive industry, polycarbonates allows for energy absorption, weight reduction, shock absorption for bumpers, restriction of explosion risks in fuel tanks, seat belts, airbags, door and seat assemblies, subsystems, bumpers, under-bonnet components, exterior trim, and various other applications. Currently, to manufacture a typical 4 wheel vehicle, 10 kg of polycarbonate is used in various forms.

– Overall such factors are expected to drive the market growth.

United States to Dominate the North America region

– With more than 2 billion pounds produced in the United States each year, BPA is commonly found in baby bottles and used to line metal food containers.

– The gradual growth of the commercial sector, primarily office space construction, is likely to have a positive impact on the polycarbonate market, owing to the glazing construction trends. The office space market in the country is estimated to grow by almost 10% in the next few years, which is projected to ultimately augment the market size of Bisphenol A (BPA).

– The production has recorded a robust growth in US since the past five years, and the sales of automotive have been increasing at a constant rate. This robust growth resulted in propelling the market demand for polycarbonates, which are used in manufacturing of sunroofs, window panes, entryway handles, inner lenses, door handles, headlight bezels, internal focal points, and radiator flame broils. This surging polycarbonate market is highly likely to mount the market demand for bisphenol A (BPA).

– The US Department of Energy projects that the country will have 404 GW of wind energy capacity by 2050, up from 89 GW in 2018.

– Emerging trends, such as the development of low-cost carbon fibers and high-performance glass fiber, are driving this increased demand for composites. This, in turn, ignites the demand for epoxy resins and further BPA, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Bisphenol A (BPA) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Strong Demand for Polycarbonate Plastics

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Epoxy Resins from Various End-user Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Ban on BPA in Food Contact Materials in the United States and Europe

4.2.2 Rising Concerns over Health Hazards Posed by BPA

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Polycarbonate Resins

5.1.2 Epoxy Resins

5.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins

5.1.4 Flame Retardants

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Spain

5.2.3.6 Russia

5.2.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ALTIVIA Petrochemicals LLC

6.4.2 China National BlueStar (Group) Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Covestro AG

6.4.4 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.6 Hexion Inc.

6.4.7 Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

6.4.8 LG Chem Ltd

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

6.4.10 Mitsui Chemical Inc.

6.4.11 SABIC Innovative Plastics

6.4.12 Samyang Innochem Corporation

6.4.13 Shanghai Sinopec Mitsui Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Vinmar International India Private Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Untapped Market of BPA in Rotor-blade Composites

7.2 Other Opportunities

