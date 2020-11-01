Blister Packaging Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Blister Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Blister Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Blister Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Blister Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Blister Packaging industry.

Competitor Landscape:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Westrock Company

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Klockner Pentaplast Group

E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Tekni

Plex, Inc.

The Dow Checmical Company Market Overview:

The global blister packaging market was valued at USD 17.76 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 24.25 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The outbreak of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, focus on population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and growth in OTC drugs, have augmented the growth of blister packaging.

– Increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to manufacture more medicines to be made available for patients, owing to a rise in diseases and stringent governmental regulations against counterfeit drugs are among the major factors propelling the market. Blister packaging offers an efficient method of anti-counterfeit systems, like banknote authentication system and others.

– Factors like product integrity and extended shelf life are highly necessary for the pharmaceutical sector, considering that most consumers store their drugs in a temperature variant atmosphere that can be harmful to unprotected medicines.