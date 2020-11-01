Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Blockchain-as-a-Service market report contains a primary overview of the Blockchain-as-a-Service market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Blockchain-as-a-Service market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Blockchain-as-a-Service industry.

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett

Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Stratis

Amazon Web Services

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Blockstream Inc.

PayStand Inc. Market Overview:

The blockchain-as-a-service market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– With the expansion of the cryptocurrency market, in December 2017, many new users have gained knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and started exploring the same. Thus, there has been a rapid rise of blockchain and cryptocurrency users. The bitcoin blockchain market has witnessed a steep rise over the past few years.

– Blockchain is often called the technology of trust, as they do not have a single point of failure and cannot be changed from a single computer. Furthermore, blockchain allows for the use of tools, like “smart contracts,” which may potentially automate manual processes, from compliance and claims processing, to distributing the contents of a will. These are some of the desirable features, which are encouraging the BFSI industry to leverage blockchain.