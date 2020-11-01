Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Blockchain-as-a-Service market report contains a primary overview of the Blockchain-as-a-Service market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Blockchain-as-a-Service market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Blockchain-as-a-Service industry.
Blockchain-as-a-Service market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share
– Blockchain-as-a-service offerings are revolutionizing the BFSI industry, as banks and financial service companies are among the most heavily invested enterprises exploring blockchain technology.
– This is due to the many, highly valuable decentralized applications of this technology, thereby giving rise to new business models in various areas, such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance.
– However, it is still in the nascent stage in the market, owing to which the banks and financial institutions are exploring the viable possibilities of this technology, and investing into the same, which is likely to boost the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– After May 2018, the Chinese government has been promoting the adoption of blockchain technology, due to its multiple advantages. Majority of mining operations take place in China.
– A leading global ICT (information and communications technology) solutions provider, Huawei, announced the launch of its hyperledger-based blockchain service in April 2018, in China, to enable companies to develop smart contracts on top of a distributed ledger network for several use-case scenarios.
– Moreover, in Thailand, the government positively accepted cryptocurrency projects. Thai regulators established cryptocurrency licenses in 2018, to enable exchanges and ICOs. Clear and specific guidelines have been drawn for foreign blockchain businesses.
– Furthermore, the South Korean government also spent USD 880 million on blockchain development for 2019. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Blockchain-as-a-Service Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Blockchain Technology is Helping to Expand the Market
4.3.2 Need for Security in Transactions is Driving the Blockchain’s Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Volatility of Network Speed and Cost Involved Can be a Restraining Factor
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Vertical
5.1.1 BFSI
5.1.2 Healthcare
5.1.3 IT and Telecom
5.1.4 Energy and Utilities
5.1.5 Retail
5.1.6 Manufacturing
5.1.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Egypt
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 Stratis
6.1.6 Amazon Web Services
6.1.7 Oracle Corporation
6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Blockstream Inc.
6.1.10 PayStand Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
