Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Blood Glucose Monitoring Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Blood Glucose Monitoring market report contains a primary overview of the Blood Glucose Monitoring market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Blood Glucose Monitoring market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Blood Glucose Monitoring industry.

Competitor Landscape: Blood Glucose Monitoring market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends: – Glucometer consumables (test strips and lancets) occupy the highest market share

Although CGM is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG is the most preferred device by the patients due to its economic affordability and less sophisticated usage when compared to CGM. The SBGM occupies more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring market. The further segmented market of SBGM gives an understanding that the disposable consumables – test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share when compared to glucometer devices. However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high.

CGM, though it provides real-time data of blood glucose levels for patients, has low adaptability in the emerging markets. However, CGM’s adaptability is high in developed markets. The cost factor is a major concern for the low growth of CGM in emerging markets.

North America is leading the market

In 2018, North America, especially the United States, held the largest share in the blood glucose monitoring market, due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe, which showed moderate growth. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa showed low growth due to economic affordability.

Detailed TOC of Blood Glucose Monitoring Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2013-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2013-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronic

7.2.6 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

