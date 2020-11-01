Blood Testing Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Blood Testing Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Blood Testing market report contains a primary overview of the Blood Testing market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The blood testing market is expected to witness rapid growth, due to the increasing need for the identification of infectious agents, cardiovascular diseases, cancer biomarkers, drug abuse, and women’s health issues. A blood test is performed for various indications, such as anaemia, infection, leukaemia, hypokalemia, and kidney. About 70% of the information in the average medical charts is from laboratory diagnostics, which also includes blood tests. Lab diagnostics, relying on diagnostic tests to initiate the treatment of any disease condition, have played a significant role in the growth of the blood testing market.

Moreover, increasing technological advancement is also one of the significant factors for the growth of the market. For instance, a couple of Universities in the United States have researched and made remarkable progress in developing new methods and ways of blood testing and analysing the samples. At the University of California, San Diego, the bioengineers have developed a new blood test that could detect cancer and pinpoint the location of the growing tumour.

Furthermore, a substantial number of CLIA waived blood tests available in the market are used within a wide range of healthcare settings. This, in turn, has led to the growth in the blood testing practices at out-of-hospital settings, such as home and physician’s offices.