Blueberry Ingredient Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

"Blueberry Ingredient Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape.
The global Blueberry Ingredient market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Blueberry Ingredient industry.
Competitor Landscape: Blueberry Ingredient market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increased Trend of Healthy Snacking
Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries as they are high in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese. Health conscious consumers are preferring blueberry contained food products, as blueberries decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality. Blueberries also promote hair and skin health, increased energy, and overall lower weight, which have triggered the demand for food products containing blueberry ingredients. For instance, according to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, between 2007 and 2016, 1,007 food products containing blueberry ingredients were launched in Canada. Increasing application of blueberry in healthy snack bars and Greek yoghurt is expected to boost the market growth as the consumers are more preferring these products for healthy snack option, as they are low in fat and contains real fruit bits and is a rich source of calcium and protein.
North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market
The U.S blueberry ingredient market is the major revenue contributor in the North American region. The country continues to grow significantly in terms of production acres and farming and processing efficiencies. Rising public awareness regarding the health benefits attributed to the berry is driving the market’s growth. Mexico is one of those exporters of blueberries to Japan, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, however, the United States is the major exporter. The rising demand for healthy eating habits and the inclusion of fruits as a part of daily nutrition is driving the European market.
