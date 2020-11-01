Bluetooth Speaker Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Bluetooth Speaker Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bluetooth Speaker market report contains a primary overview of the Bluetooth Speaker market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Bluetooth Speaker market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bluetooth Speaker industry.

Sony Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Bose Corporation

Harman International Industries

Panasonic Corporation

Shure Incorporated

Beats Electronics LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

Best IT World Pvt Ltd (iBall)

Logitech International Market Overview:

The bluetooth speaker market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 34.56 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 40.38%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The increasing need for eliminating more than one product in the home and commercial spaces has led to the growth of bluetooth enabled speakers and sound bars.

– Bluetooth speakers have witnessed widespread adoption in the past few years, with these devices accounting for a sizeable share in the audio technology category. Bluetooth speakers come in many shapes and sizes, meeting the requirements of the consumers. With the end users utilizing the devices having different requirements, there is a range of bluetooth speakers available in the market.

– Rapid innovations and increasing R&D expenditure with new innovative applications have boosted the demand in the bluetooth speakers market. The growing penetration of smartphones and increasing consumer awareness have further boosted the demand for bluetooth speakers, worldwide.