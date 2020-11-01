Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market report contains a primary overview of the Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bone and Joint Health Ingredients industry.
Competitor Landscape: Bone and Joint Health Ingredients market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Robust Demand from Geriatric Population
The bone and joint health ingredients market primarily depend on the ageing population that is highly susceptible to bone injuries and fractures. Ageing or geriatric population is one of the largest target segments for bone and joint health ingredients manufacturers worldwide. The geriatric population, who are conscious about the use of ingredients used in the food, are seeking for plant-based herbal ingredients, such as turmeric, boswelia, and tart cherry, in contrast to animal-derived ingredients, such as glucosamine and chondroitin. According to the study published by the WHO in 2014, approximately 22 million individuals in Europe and 14 million in the United States are likely to suffer from osteoporosis, by 2020. Thus, the demand for bone and joint health ingredients is expected to increase in future.
North America Emerges as the Largest Consumer
Attributing to increased awareness regarding health issues, the North America region, dominated by the United States, held the maximum share in consuming bone and joint health ingredients in 2018. Consumers in the region are more focused to spend on preventive measures than treating the cure. The mature markets of the United States and Canada are switching to more wholesome aspects of bone and joint health ingredients. There have been robust demands for functional and fortified foods that contribute to overall bone health. The bone health consciousness has also penetrated among the other countries of North America, leading to higher availability of such supplements and products in retail stores, and on online platforms.
Detailed TOC of Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Vitamin D
5.1.2 Vitamin K
5.1.3 Calcium
5.1.4 Collagen
5.1.5 Magnesium
5.1.6 Glucosamine
5.1.7 Omega-3
5.1.8 Other Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Dietary Supplement
5.2.2 Functional Food and Beverage
5.2.3 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 UAE
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Most Active Companies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Koninklijke DSM NV
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
6.4.4 Glanbia PLC
6.4.5 Food Chem International
6.4.6 Rousselot BV
6.4.7 Stratum Nutrition
6.4.8 Bergstrom Nutrition
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
