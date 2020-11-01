Bone Cancer Treatment Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Bone Cancer Treatment Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bone Cancer Treatment market report contains a primary overview of the Bone Cancer Treatment market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Amgen

Baxter

Bayer AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Recordati Group

Market Overview:

The global bone cancer treatment market was valued at USD 62,865.6 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 83,770.9 million in 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 4.93%. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing incidence of bone cancer and increasing government initiatives for bone cancer awareness.

The incidences of bone cancer are on a steady rise and need to be wisely addressed at the earliest, in order to reduce the burden of bone sarcoma across the world.

According to the estimates by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the United States was expected to witness 3,450 new cases of bone cancer and an expected 1,590 deaths due to bone cancer in 2018.

Moreover, it is important to assure timely diagnosis and treatment, in order to increase the survival rate. Many government organizations are taking initiatives to increase awareness of bone cancer. For instance, the UK Government formed an organization named Genomics England, post the launch of the 100,000 Genomes Project in 2012. Genomic England is responsible for sequencing 100,000 genomes from 700,000 genomes of NHS-registered patients.