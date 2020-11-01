Bone Cancer Treatment Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Bone Cancer Treatment Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bone Cancer Treatment market report contains a primary overview of the Bone Cancer Treatment market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Bone Cancer Treatment market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bone Cancer Treatment industry.
Competitor Landscape: Bone Cancer Treatment market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Osteosarcoma is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Primary Bone Cancer Type
In the bone cancer type segment of the bone cancer treatment market, among all primary bone cancers, osteosarcoma is expected to have largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.31% over the forecast period.
Osteosarcoma is the most common type of cancer affecting bones, and it mostly occurs in children and young adults. Based on the cells, osteosarcoma is classified as high-, intermediate- and low-grade. According to the American Cancer Society, about 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the United States every year, with about half of these occurring in children and teenagers.
Research on osteosarcoma is done at various medical centers, university hospitals, and other institutions across the world. Many advancements have taken place in the treatment of osteosarcoma in the past few decades. Osteosarcoma can be treated by surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy drugs, etc.
Thus, research related to the bone cancer treatment market is increasing, owing to the high prevalence of osteosarcoma, globally.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the bone cancer treatment market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the fact that, currently, in the region, mainly in the United States, many clinical trials are underway for bone cancer therapies. Some studies are testing new chemo drugs. Researchers are also looking for new ways to use the existing approved drug portfolio. For instance, doctors are studying whether adding a bisphosphonate called zoledronic acid (Zometa) to the bone cement, which is used in filling the space left after removing a giant cell tumor, may decrease the chances of that tumor returning in that place.
Detailed TOC of Bone Cancer Treatment Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Bone Cancer
4.2.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Bone Cancer Awareness
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Unavailability of Effective Treatment and Side Effects
4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Bone Cancer Type
5.1.1 Primary Bone Cancer
5.1.1.1 Osteosarcoma
5.1.1.2 Chondrosarcoma
5.1.1.3 Ewing Tumour
5.1.1.4 Others
5.1.2 Secondary Bone Cancer (Metastatic Bone Cancer)
5.2 Treatment Type
5.2.1 Chemotherapy
5.2.1.1 Doxorubicin
5.2.1.2 Cisplatin
5.2.1.3 Cyclophosphamide
5.2.1.4 Etoposide
5.2.1.5 Other Chemotherapies
5.2.2 Targeted Therapy
5.2.2.1 Denosumab
5.2.2.2 Imatinib
5.2.3 Radiation Therapy
5.2.4 Surgery
5.2.5 Other Treatments
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amgen
6.1.2 Baxter
6.1.3 Bayer AG
6.1.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals
6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.6 Novartis AG
6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.8 Recordati Group
6.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
