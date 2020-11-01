Border Security Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Border Security Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Border Security market report contains a primary overview of the Border Security market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Border Security market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Border Security industry.

Top companies in the Border Security market:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus SE

The Boeing Company

Cobham PLC

Raytheon Company

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corporation

Saab AB

Moog Inc.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

The border security market is anticipated to reach USD 27.45 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.04%, during the forecast period. The rising geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts are driving the demand for advanced border security solutions, worldwide.

The increasing procurement of surveillance aircraft, patrol aircraft, ground attack helicopter, transport helicopters, amphibious aircraft, marine vessels, and submarines for border security are also expected to drive the growth of the border security market during the forecast period.