Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market report contains a primary overview of the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245382

Competitor Landscape: Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

VMware Inc

Citrix Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

MobileIron Inc.

SAP SE

BlueBOX IT ( Lookout)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Divide ( Google)

Hewlett

Packard Company

Pareteum Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee, Inc

Oracle Corporation

Sophos Group PLC

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc

BlackBerry Limited

Movius Corp. Market Overview:

The global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. High-speed like 4G and 5G services offered by telecom companies drive the BYOD market in both developing & developed economies. The increase in demand of smartphones have also supported the growth of Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD).

– Further, the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the growing startup culture across developed and developing economies alike, has led to companies willing to adopt the BYOD culture to eliminate or restrict the initial infrastructure expenses which limit their early growth.

– In addition, organizations require employees to interact with customers and co-workers. The rise in the productivity of the organizations has led to the increased adoption of BYOD across varied industry verticals.

– To support a smooth workflow, in March 2018, BlackBerry and Microsoft partnered to empower the mobile workforce. By making Microsoft’s mobile apps seamlessly available from within BlackBerry Dynamics, enterprise users have a consistent experience when opening, editing, and saving a Microsoft Office 365 file such as Excel, PowerPoint, and Word on any iOS or Android device. This enabled users to work anytime, anyplace, with rich file fidelity.

– To ensure a large number of devices are connected, in April 2018-ForeScout Technologies Inc. expanded their device visibility platform to protect the extended enterprise. This ensured the implementation of an extra layer of security and support a large number of devices