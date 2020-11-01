Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market report contains a primary overview of the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) industry.
Competitor Landscape: Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry is Expected to Have Significant Growth in the Market
– Consumerization of retail where customers have increased access to information via technologies such as cloud, mobile and social is creating a new opportunity for retailers. To boost customer engagement, retailers are focused on data collection now more than ever before so that they help the customers to get better satisfaction. Organizations require employees to interact with customers and co-workers.
– BYOD is helping retailers to take advantage by providing more engaging in-store experiences to customers, reducing device procurement costs and gain visibility into in-store performance. BYOD helps the workers’ tip to acces resources at their fingertip increasing productivity and driving great employee and customer satisfaction.
– According to the Financial Impact of BYOD study, employees tackle work tasks the moment they receive them, accomplish them more quickly and gain some extra minutes, 37 minutes per week to be exact. United States BYOD users ranked highest on that scale, with an average 81 minutes saved per week. For retailers with a large number of associates, the regained minutes can quickly add up, translating into improved customer service that results in increased sales.
– With the increase in the number of connected wearable devices, the workers can keep themselves updated in real time information which will help them to take decision quicker and serve the customer as soon as they get the query.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– The population of Asia-Pacific is booming because of the tech-savvy generation and increasing consumption of mobile devices among potential customers. Hence, organizations are adopting BYOD trends so as to retain the employees by providing benefits, such as flexible timing, internet use, and mobile technology for private as well as professional use.
– Additionally, rising IT spending across diverse sectors coupled with various government initiatives such as smart city, smart nation, digitization, etc., are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific BYOD market in the coming years.
– Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region has observed a change in the attitude of employees to adopt work from home culture which has improved their efficiencies, which in return Asia Pacific is an upcoming market for BYOD.
Detailed TOC of Bring-your-own-Device (BYOD) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Smart Devices Penetration
4.3.2 Enhanced Employee Productivity and Satisfaction
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Concerns and Government Compliance
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Retail
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Energy and Utility
5.2.5 Automotive
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 VMware Inc
6.1.2 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.3 International Business Machines Corporation
6.1.4 MobileIron Inc.
6.1.5 SAP SE
6.1.6 BlueBOX IT ( Lookout)
6.1.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.8 Divide ( Google)
6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company
6.1.10 Pareteum Corporation
6.1.11 Kaspersky Lab
6.1.12 McAfee, Inc
6.1.13 Oracle Corporation
6.1.14 Sophos Group PLC
6.1.15 Symantec Corporation
6.1.16 Trend Micro Inc
6.1.17 BlackBerry Limited
6.1.18 Movius Corp.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
