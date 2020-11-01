Bromine Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Bromine Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bromine market report contains a primary overview of the Bromine market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Bromine market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bromine industry.

Competitor Landscape: Bromine market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Albemarle

Bio lab, inc US

Gulf resources

Hindustan salts limited

Honeywell international Inc

ICL Industrial PRODUCTS

Jordan Bromine Company Limited

LANXESS

Solaris Chemtech

Tata chemicals limited

Tetra technologies US

Tosoh

The global bromine market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2019–2024. The primary factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from the power and chemical industries.

– The emergence of non-halogenated flame retardants is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The agriculture industry dominated the market in 2018, and it is expected to experience growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing agricultural activities across the world.

– The innovation of various advanced energy storage technologies is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.