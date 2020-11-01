Bromobenzene Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Bromobenzene Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Bromobenzene market report contains a primary overview of the Bromobenzene market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Bromobenzene market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Bromobenzene industry.
Competitor Landscape: Bromobenzene market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Phenylmagnesium bromide to Dominate the Market
– Phenylmagnesium bromide is one of the key product types of bromobenzene, which is a versatile Grignard reagent used to prepare benzoic acid, secondary amines, benzophenones, and other chemicals.
– Phenylmagnesium bromide is also commercially available as diethyl ether or THF.
– It is also used to introduce phenyl groups in coupling reactions, like Suzuki reactions. These reactions are used widely for synthesizing intermediates that are used in pharmaceuticals or fine chemicals.
– Additionally, it is also used as a precursor in the maufacturing of phencyclidine, a dissociative drug.
– Hence, phenylmagnesium bromide is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– The Asia-Pacific bromobenzene market is likely to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in the pharmaceutical industry of the region.
– Apart from that, co-polymer and plastic industry have also been witnessing strong growth in the region which is also likely to have a positive impact on the growth of bromobenzene market in the region.
– Some of the key factors that are driving the plastic industry in this region are the emerging e-retail & e-commerce and increasing demand from automotive and rapidly growing construction industry.
– Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the market for bromobenzene in Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Bromobenzene Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Co-polymers and Bi-phenyls
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Low-cost Chlorine-substituted Compounds
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Phenylmagnesium bromide
5.1.2 Phencyclidine
5.1.3 Other chemicals
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Grignard Reagent
5.2.2 Solvent
5.2.3 Chemical Intermediate
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Rest of the North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 South America
5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alpha Aesar
6.4.2 ChemSampCo Inc.
6.4.3 Hawks Chemical Company
6.4.4 Heranba Industries Ltd
6.4.5 Merck KGaA
6.4.6 Shandong Henglian Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Shanghai Wescco Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.8 SONTARA ORGANO INDUSTRIES
6.4.9 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Weifang Yonhop Chemical Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Expanding End-user Segments in Developing Countries
