Business Analytics Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Tibco Software, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

Microstrategy Incorporated

QLIK Technologies, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

The business analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Virtualization and explorative data analysis for business users have evolved into one of the most important trends in the business analytics market. A host of major industries are also leveraging the power of business analytics to make strategic business decisions.

– Managers and executives in lines of business and departmental functions want to obtain a comprehensive situation awareness and an understanding of predictive patterns by analyzing diverse data. Leading vendors took other steps to make their solutions smarter and faster, including enhancing internal capabilities for pre-building queries and using machine learning and other artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to speed data preparation.

– The high initial investment can be a restraint to the growth of the market as affordability can be a problem for many companies, especially for small and medium enterprises.

– While business analytics helps in supply chain management, inventory management measures the performance of targets, as well as risk mitigation plans when it comes to manufacturing. It also plays an important role in fraud detection and defense.