Business Process Management Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Business Process Management Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Business Process Management market report contains a primary overview of the Business Process Management market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Business Process Management market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Business Process Management industry.

Appian Corporation

IBM Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Software AG

Tibco Software Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Oracle Corporation

Ultimus Inc.

Market Overview:

The business process management (BPM) market was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.5 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period (2019-2024). One of the prominent trends in the market studied, that aids to the growth of the BPM market are the increasing integration of automation and the Internet of Things, with BPM.

– In recent years, business process management (BPM) has received considerable attention, due to its potential to significantly increase productivity and cut down costs. Modern-day BPM systems are abundantly available, by different organizations. These are generic software systems that are driven by specific process designs that enact and manage the operational business processes.

– According to a Capgemini report, around 68% of organizations indicated that business process management is an important agenda at the managerial level, and around 56% of organizations anticipated that they would increase their investment in efficiency, over the next one year.

– As the demand for business process management is directly related to the demand for process automation in different sectors, the higher the demand for process automation around the globe, the higher is the demand for business process management solutions.