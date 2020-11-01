Business Process Management Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Business Process Management Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Business Process Management market report contains a primary overview of the Business Process Management market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Business Process Management market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Business Process Management industry.
Competitor Landscape: Business Process Management market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Automation Solution to Elevate the Business Process Management Market
– In today’s economic climate, companies are demanding higher productivity, better cost control, and improved risk management, to cope up with the frequent market changes and increasing competitive pressure while delivering continuous business operational excellence and improvement.
– The implementation of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) technology in an organization expedites the back-office and middle-office tasks. Further, it enables a quick transformation of central management processes, to leverage the agility and growth in business services.
– RPA improves and scales up to the businesses, data security, and effectiveness, by adapting factory automation in various sector of the market in various regions.
– With BPM being a significant step for factory automation, increasing adherence to the smart factory initiatives will drive the market for BPM.
North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share
– The high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, and increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users, are expected to drive the growth of the North American segment of the BPM market.
– Benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility and the ability to deploy new applications more quickly, drive the market in the region. The Canadian dollar is now valued at 0.75 cents to the American dollar, which has enabled the movement of startup companies toward Canada.
– Additionally, the companies in the United States, where employees are more than 100 in number, are adopting cloud-based applications. It has been estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the country have already deployed cloud solutions.
– Large enterprises and manufacturers are mostly inclined towards automation. The involvement of process automation in organizations improves the consumer experience, owing to better customer service of products and services and reduced lead times, for products. Which will drive the BPM market in the region.
Detailed TOC of Business Process Management Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Focus on Automating Businesses
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Adequate Understanding From Many Business
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Solution
5.2.1 Process Improvement
5.2.2 Automation
5.2.3 Content and Document Management
5.2.4 Integration
5.2.5 Monitoring and Optimization
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Government and Defense
5.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
5.3.3 IT and Telecommunication
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Norway
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Australia
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 India
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Egypt
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Appian Corporation
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 OpenText Corporation
6.1.4 Pegasystems Inc.
6.1.5 Software AG
6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc.
6.1.7 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.8 Oracle Corporation
6.1.9 Ultimus Inc.
6.1.10 BP Logix Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
