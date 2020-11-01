Business Productivity Software Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Business Productivity Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Business Productivity Software market report contains a primary overview of the Business Productivity Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Business Productivity Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Business Productivity Software industry.
Competitor Landscape: Business Productivity Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud-Based Business Productivity Software to have the Highest Adoption Rate
– Across all industries, business leaders are seeking out every opportunity to enhance productivity and coordinate teams to maintain a strong competitive position and continue to expand. Making strategic use of a cloud-based productivity suite may be one way to gain an edge.
– The software aid to improve connectivity and integration, by making files, documents and excels sheets online with a greater ability to share data online and real-time. These files can be downloaded and used from anywhere around the world for offline access.
– Cloud-Based Productivity Software helps the organizations to boost productivity, connectivity, mobility, secure and reliable storage of data and files, and easy and immediate access. These are some of the major factors stimulating increased adoption. Also, in this data-driven business world, organizations have plenty of information at its disposal. Cloud-based software aids organizations to systematically maintain these data so that they are easily accessible for use.
– For instance, some of the most popular software amongst the organizations are Microsoft Office 365, Google apps for business, Zoho, Adobe online services, Calendar, HyperOffice, etc.
North America is Expected to Hold a Majority Share
– North America is estimated to dominate the business productivity software market. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the early adoption of the technological advancements in the region. North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, or AI and IoT adoption due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.
– For instance, According to a 2018 survey by Right Scale, 80% of enterprises are both running apps on or experimenting with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their preferred cloud platform. 67% of enterprises are running apps on (45%) and experimenting on (22%) the Microsoft Azure platform. 18% of enterprises are using Google’s Cloud Platform for applications today, with 23% evaluating the platform for future use.
– Moreover, the major productivity software vendors like Amazon Web Services Inc. (US), Microsoft (Office 365), Google, etc. are based in this region and hence there is strong competition in this region. Also, North America’s strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market.
