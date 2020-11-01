Butadiene Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Butadiene Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Butadiene market report contains a primary overview of the Butadiene market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Rapidly Increasing Automotive Production Creating a Demand for Butadiene Rubber
– The 1,3 butadiene is highly used in the manufacturing of synthetic rubbers or elastomers. Different types of polymers and monomers can be produced using 1,3 butadiene, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, nitrile rubber, polychloroprene, and polybutadiene rubber. Thus, it has a high demand from the automotive industry.
– ABS is majorly used for the production of automotive components, such as wheel covers, dashboard trims, and bumpers. Moreover, it offers added advantages to the manufacturers, such as a shiny and impervious surface, and the butadiene part, which is a rubbery substance, provides resilience even at low temperatures, and is impact-resistant, tough, and heat-resistant.
– Additionally, the rising demand for lightweight vehicles, globally, is expected to boost the automotive production, thus driving the demand for butadiene during the forecast period.
– Moreover, the popularity associated with electric vehicles is mainly due to the eco-friendly nature of the product, when compared to its conventional counterparts. The graph below clearly indicates the exponential growth experienced by the market. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach a sales of over 1.9 million units in 2018, recording an expected increase of 48% during the same year.
– With the growing global automotive production, countries in Asia-Pacific, like China, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are turning out to be potential markets for the demand for and supply of automobiles, as many automotive manufacturers have been establishing their manufacturing and assembly plants in these countries
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. The downstream market in Asia-Pacific witnessed a huge spur in the past few years, owing to which, the demand for butadiene has witnessed a rapid increase due to its requirement.
– China has achieved some milestones in shale gas exploration, both in capacity and drilling techniques, making it one of the top shale gas suppliers worldwide.
– India, with the support of the United States, is working on developing the shale gas exploration in its coastal regions, with US companies joining the exploration process. India has recoverable shale gas reserves, which are estimated to have a capacity of 96 trillion cubic feet (tcf), mainly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The Krishna-Godavari basin, located in eastern India, holds the country’s largest shale gas reserves, extending over 7,800 gross square miles, with a prospective area of 4,340 square miles.
– Presently, Australia has the seventh-biggest potential shale gas resources and the sixth-biggest shale oil resources in the world. According to an estimate, the technically recoverable shale resources were at 437 tcf in six basins, and about 1,000 tcf in all the prospective basins, in 2013. Australia has large shale gas formations that are similar in size to the Marcellus and Bakken formations in the United States.
Detailed TOC of Butadiene Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Automotive Production Creating a Demand for Butadiene Rubber
4.1.2 Developing Downstream Market in Asia-Pacific
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hazardous Effects Caused by Butadiene
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Feedstock Analysis
4.6 Technological Snapshot
4.7 Supply Scenario
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Polybutadiene (PBR)
5.1.2 Chloroprene
5.1.3 Styrene-butadiene (SBR)
5.1.4 Nitrile Rubber (Acrylonitrile Butadiene NBR)
5.1.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
5.1.6 Adiponitrile
5.1.7 Sulfolane
5.1.8 Ethylidene Norbornene
5.1.9 Styrene Butadiene Latex
5.1.10 Other Applications
5.2 Product
5.2.1 Quarter-turn Valve
5.2.2 Multi-turn Valve
5.2.3 Other Products (Control Valves)
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Plastic and Polymer
5.3.2 Tire and Rubber
5.3.3 Chemicals
5.3.4 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Braskem SA
6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.5 Exxonmobil Chemical Company
6.4.6 Formosa Plastics Group
6.4.7 Ineos Group AG
6.4.8 JSR Corporation
6.4.9 Lanxess AG
6.4.10 LG Chem Limited
6.4.11 Lyondellbasell Industries NV
6.4.12 Reliance Industries Limited
6.4.13 Repsol SA
6.4.14 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.4.15 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
6.4.16 TPC GROUP
6.4.17 LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN HOLDING BERHAD
6.4.18 DowDuPont Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Innovation of Bio-butadiene
