Butadiene Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

BASF SE

Braskem SA

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Evonik Industries AG

Exxonmobil Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Group

Ineos Group AG

JSR Corporation

Lanxess AG

LG Chem Limited

Lyondellbasell Industries NV

Reliance Industries Limited

Repsol SA

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

TPC GROUP

LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN HOLDING BERHAD

DowDuPont Inc. Market Overview:

The market for butadiene is expected to register a CAGR of 3.96 % during the forecast period (2019-2024). Rapidly growing automotive production is expected to drive the market. Butadiene is majorly used in the production of styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and polybutadiene rubber (PBR), which is used to produce tires and plastic materials. Growing automotive production is, hence, the largest driving factor for the market, owing to the increasing use of tires and plastics in automotive manufacturing. However, hazardous effects caused by butadiene is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Polybutadiene dominated the market in 2017. However, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– The innovation of bio-butadiene is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.