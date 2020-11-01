Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market report contains a primary overview of the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cabbages and Other Brassicas market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cabbages and Other Brassicas industry.
Competitor Landscape: Cabbages and Other Brassicas market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Productivity Due to Adoption of New Irrigation Technologies
Cabbage has been classified as intermediately susceptible to water stress, with the most critical irrigation period occurred during the last 3 to 4 weeks before harvest. Efficient water management is a prerequisite to successive cabbage production. Water requirements vary from 380 mm to 500 mm depending on climate and length of the growing season. Furrow, sprinkler, and trickle irrigation are the most adopted irrigation techniques used worldwide, which are driving the overall cabbages and other brassicas market.
Asia Pacific Leads Global Cabbages and Other Brassicas Production
Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest production of cabbages and other brassicas, with China being the leading country, in terms of production and export. China is the largest exporter of cabbages and other brassicas in the world and has accounted for 17.6% of the global exports in 2018. According to the Japanese Ministry of Finance, 2018, the import volume of Chinese cabbage from China to Japan increased 7.8 times compared to the previous year. The volume of cabbages exported from China to Japan has increased 5.8 times during early 2018. The major countries that import cabbages and other brassicas from China, in terms of value, as of 2018, are- Hong Kong (USD 176,369 thousand), Malaysia (USD 116,184 thousand), Vietnam (USD 90,176 thousand), and Thailand (USD 54,153 thousand), among others.
Detailed TOC of Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Productivity Due to Adoption of New Irrigation Technologies
4.2.2 Increasing Yield in the Asia-Pacific Region
4.2.3 Easily Adaptable to Most Production Areas
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Low Demand in Europe
4.3.2 Increasing Incidence of Pests and Diseases
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 US
5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.2.1 Ukraine
5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.2.2 Poland
5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.2.3 Germany
5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.2.4 United Kingdom
5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.2.5 France
5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis
5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.3.1 China
5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.3.2 India
5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.3.3 South Korea
5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.3.4 Japan
5.1.3.4.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.3.5 Uzbekistan
5.1.3.5.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.5.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.5.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.3.5.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.3.6 Indonesia
5.1.3.6.1 Production Analysis
5.1.3.6.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.3.6.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.3.6.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.4 South America
5.1.4.1 Chile
5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.5 Africa
5.1.5.1 South Africa
5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis
5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.5.2 Egypt
5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis
5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend
5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis
5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis
5.1.6 Procurement Preference Matrix
6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
