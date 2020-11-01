Calcium Hydroxide Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Calcium Hydroxide Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Calcium Hydroxide market report contains a primary overview of the Calcium Hydroxide market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Calcium Hydroxide market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Calcium Hydroxide industry.
Competitor Landscape: Calcium Hydroxide market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market
– In the wastewater treatment industry, Calcium Hydroxide is used as a flocculant in treatment of both industrial and drinking water. It can also be used for reducing the hardness of the water.
– Usage of calcium hydroxide in wastewater treatment is prescribed by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in US and Europe; there are several decrees that regulate the treatment of sludges that prescribes the usage of calcium hydroxide for the treatment and cleaning of sludges.
– As of 2017, there were 14,748 wastewater treatment plants present in the US which provides services for around 240 million Americans. The number of wastewater treatment plants are expected to increase in the coming years owing to the funds granted by the government as part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.
– The surface and ground water pollution across the world is rapidly increasing owing to which countries like UK, Germany and France has established stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater. This increased focus on waste water treatment is likely to boost the demand for calcium hydroxide.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities in countries such as China and India, the usage of calcium hydroxide is increasing in the region as Calcium hydroxide has multiple applications in construction as a key ingredient in the preparation of asphalt and mortars. The increasing investment in the ASEAN building and construction industry is also likely to drive the market growth in this region. Apart from this, there has been a surge in the urbanization in Southeast Asia which can lead to growth of the industrial water treatment industry which in turn can boost the demand for calcium hydroxide in this region.
Detailed TOC of Calcium Hydroxide Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Private Investment in US Construction Sector
4.1.2 Strict Drinking Water Regulations in Europe
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Renewable Sources for Power Generation in Utility Plants
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Trade Analysis
4.6 Price Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Water Treatment
5.1.2 Construction
5.1.3 Environmental Gas Treatment
5.1.4 Food & Beverages
5.1.5 Pulp & Paper
5.1.6 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Russia
5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Carmeuse
6.4.2 Graymont Limited
6.4.3 Mississippi Lime Company
6.4.4 Lhoist
6.4.5 United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.
6.4.6 Jost Chemical Co.
6.4.7 Hydrite Chemical
6.4.8 CAO Industries Sdn Bhd.
6.4.9 GFS Chemicals, Inc.
6.4.10 Seidler Chemical Co, Inc
6.4.11 Innova Corporate
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Developments in FGD(Flue Gas Desulfurization) Technolgy that result in Higher Efficiency
