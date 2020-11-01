Cambodia Frozen Food Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Cambodia Frozen Food Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cambodia Frozen Food market report contains a primary overview of the Cambodia Frozen Food market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cambodia Frozen Food market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cambodia Frozen Food industry.
Competitor Landscape: Cambodia Frozen Food market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Influence of Westernization on Diet and Healthy Tourism
A shift from the Southeast Asian cultural tradition of eating many times a day (four or five times a day, but in relatively small quantities) to the norm of most developed countries of three meals a day is being widely noticed. The trend also includes increased purchase of ready-to-eat, cooked foods, and the consumption of frozen food products. Fast adoption of western diet trends have led to a hike in the retail sales in packaged food industry, especially frozen and chilled food. Consumers in Cambodia displayed higher demand for frozen desserts, frozen potatoes, and frozen ready meals. Some importers in Cambodia specialize in servicing the hotel restaurant and institution (HRI) trade and have the appropriate frozen and chilled storage and distribution infrastructure. Most of the modern food retailers, such as DFI Lucky and Thai Huot, also service the HRI trade through their retail stores or wholesale operations.
Frozen Seafood Occupying the Major Share
Frozen seafood occupies the major share in the frozen food product category in the Cambodia market. Frozen seafood manufacturers find it difficult to compete on the prices with the traders in the native market. The Institute of Standards of Cambodia (ISC) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) teamed up in 2016 to increase the export of four seafood products adhering to the international standards. Fish sauce, frozen shrimp, dried shrimp, and crab meat form the major exports of the seafood in the country. Due to the hectic lifestyles, changing taste and preferences of the consumers’ frozen foods are gaining popularity in the country, owing to the increased shelf life of these products.
Detailed TOC of Cambodia Frozen Food Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Frozen Meat and Seafood
5.1.2 Frozen Dessert
5.1.3 Frozen Fruit and Vegetable
5.1.4 Frozen Ready Meal
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket
5.2.2 Traditional Grocery Store
5.2.3 Online Channel
5.2.4 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dirafrost
6.1.2 Les Vergers Boiron
6.1.3 AJINOMOTO CO.,INC.
6.1.4 LSH Cambodia
6.1.5 Karem Ice Cream
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
