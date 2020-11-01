Camera Module Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Camera Module Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Camera Module market report contains a primary overview of the Camera Module market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Camera Module market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Camera Module industry.

Competitor Landscape: Camera Module market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd

Cowell E Holdings Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

LG Innotek Co. Ltd

Lite

On Technology Corporation (LuxVisions Innovation Limited)

Primax Electronics Ltd

Samsung Electro

Mechanics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

nny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Toshiba Corporation Market Overview:

The camera module market was valued at USD 32.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 63.92 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.71%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The recent trend of security camera will drive the camera module market in the forecast period.

– Increasing demand for camera module in the security and surveillance systems is further driving its growth opportunities, thus, tapping into the household security market, intelligent buildings, and outdoor security market, along with the opportunities in government facilities and commercial buildings. They are low power consuming, have a faster frame rate, easy to manufacture at low cost. They give better performance and quality of images even in low light conditions.

– The growth in ADAS and automated driving makes way for a lucrative opportunity for the studied market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus of the governments across the world toward installing ADAS and legislation mandating the installation of safety technologies in passenger cars. For instance, both the European Union and the United States are mandating that all vehicles be equipped with autonomous emergency-braking systems and forward-collision warning systems by 2020.

– Additionally, government rule on implementation of the driver assistance system on vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the camera module market in this region.