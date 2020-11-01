Camera Module Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Camera Module Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Camera Module market report contains a primary overview of the Camera Module market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Camera Module market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Camera Module industry.
Competitor Landscape: Camera Module market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Application in Automation Accounts for Significant Market Share
– As the automotive sector is steadily transitioning toward the autonomous era, owing to the recent business collaborations among automotive giants, chip makers, and system integrators, the manufacturers are producing innovative image sensors and cameras to withstand the toughest conditions, such as cold, heat, or continuous vibrations. Or long distance driving assistance system which reduces accidents due to negligence and fatigue from long duration driving
– For instance, Sony Corporation is increasingly investing in image sensor technology that gives vehicles evolved vision as society moves toward the advent of fully autonomous driving. They have launched IMX324, a CMOS image sensor equipped with the industry’s highest resolution for forward-sensing cameras in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
– Since the production of ADAS is increasing globally the next-generation ADAS will increasingly leverage wireless network connectivity to offer improved value by using car-to-car (also known as Vehicle to Vehicle, or V2V) and car-to-infrastructure (also known as Vehicle to Infrastructure, or V2X) data.
Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share
– Asia-Pacific had the largest market share, due to the presence of several established vendors of the camera module in the region, and also due to the established electronics industry in this region.
– The growing market for ADAS in this region is one of the prime factors leading to the growth of the camera module market, as major Japanese tier-1 companies, such as Denso, Aisin, etc., are aggressively investing to launch newer and better products.
– Industrial automation adoption in China is also expected to drive the camera module market for industrial image processing systems. Manufacturing output in China increased by 7.40% in April 2018, when compared to that of the same month in the previous year. Manufacturing output in China averaged 7.84% from 2013 to 2018.
– The increasing infrastructure development, growing economy, rising automation and digitization, and the growing electronic industry are expected to fuel the demand for image sensor in India, thus, driving the demand for the camera module market over the forecast period.
