Cannabis Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Cannabis Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cannabis market report contains a primary overview of the Cannabis market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cannabis market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cannabis industry.
Competitor Landscape: Cannabis market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Legalization of Cannabis is Driving the Market
Medicinal cannabis accounts for the majority share of the cannabis market, when segmented on the basis of usage. Many countries have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Many countries, where cannabis has been legalized, have a large adult population aged 50 and above. This increases the demand for medicinal cannabis, as the affinity of getting sick with chronic diseases increases after 50 years. Many countries, like the United States and Chile, have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes; but the sale is illegal in these countries, and hence, cannabis is mostly donated between two organizations on a non-profit basis and strictly for usage in medical practices.
North America Dominates the Market
The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The growth rate can be attributed to the fact that various countries are now legalizing the usage of cannabis for medical purposes and various states in the US are legalizing the usage of cannabis for recreational purposes as well. North America accounts for more than 95% of the cannabis market, with the US alone making up more than 90% share of the North American market.
Detailed TOC of Cannabis Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Usage
5.1.1 Medical
5.1.2 Recreational
5.2 Crop Variety
5.2.1 Cannabis Indica
5.2.2 Cannabis Sativa
5.2.3 Other Crop Varieties
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 Czech Republic
5.3.2.3 Croatia
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 Australia
5.3.3.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Argentina
5.3.4.2 Chile
5.3.4.3 Peru
5.3.4.4 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
6.3.2 Canopy Growth Corp.
6.3.3 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
6.3.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.
6.3.5 Aphria Inc.
6.3.6 MedReLeaf Corp.
6.3.7 Sprott Inc.
6.3.8 Insys Therapeutics Inc.
6.3.9 CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.
6.3.10 Cara Therapeutics Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
