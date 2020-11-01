Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Cardiac Pacemakers Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cardiac Pacemakers market report contains a primary overview of the Cardiac Pacemakers market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical)

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lepu Medical Co. Ltd

Zoll Medical Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

The cardiac pacemakers market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Some of the factors, such as the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, favorable reimbursement scenario, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements are expected to boost the cardiac pacemakers market.

– According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics, more than three million people in the United States suffer from atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm, and the number is expected to quadruple by 2050.

– Arrhythmias affects all age groups, but the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF) increases significantly with age. As per the American Heart Association’s statistics, the prevalence rate of AF in people younger than 65 years of age is approximately 2%, while the rate increases to about 9% in people aged more than 65 years.