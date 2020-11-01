Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Cardiac Pacemakers Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cardiac Pacemakers market report contains a primary overview of the Cardiac Pacemakers market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cardiac Pacemakers market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cardiac Pacemakers industry.
Competitor Landscape: Cardiac Pacemakers market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Grow with a Lucrative Rate
The implantable cardiac pacemakers captured the largest market share and are expected to grow with a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. The implantable pacemakers are of three major types, namely, single chamber, dual chamber, and biventricular pacemakers. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors, such as reduced post-surgical complications and the presence of multiple leads in order to assure normal physiology of the heart. Biventricular pacemakers are expected to gain momentum, owing to the presence of multiple leads. These devices can be implanted into multiple locations as it consists of three leads that are placed into left and right atrium along with the ventricle. These biventricular pacemakers are known to be most useful, owing to its multiple lead benefits to assist in conditions, such as ventricular dysynchrony.
However, in other cardiac conditions, the single and dual chamber pacemakers are used depending on the condition. Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors the implantable pacemakers segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America emerged to be the largest regional market in terms of revenue. The high prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, high obesity rates, and a favorable reimbursement environment are the primary factors behind the large market size. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate, over the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-associated disorders in the developing economies of the region.
Detailed TOC of Cardiac Pacemakers Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle-related Disorders
4.2.2 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population
4.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario
4.2.4 Advancements in Pacemaker Technology and Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Application and Maintenance
4.3.2 Stringent Safety Regulations
4.3.3 Cyber Security Risk Associated with Connected Pacemakers
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Implantable
5.1.1.1 Single Chamber
5.1.1.2 Dual Chamber
5.1.1.3 Biventricular
5.1.2 External
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical)
6.1.2 Medtronic PLC
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 Lepu Medical Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Zoll Medical Corporation
6.1.6 Biotronik SE & Co. KG
6.1.7 Medico SpA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
