Cashew Kernel Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

"Cashew Kernel Market" report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.

The global Cashew Kernel market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cashew Kernel industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cashew Kernel market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Healthy Snacks is Driving the Market

Consumers these days prefer a commodity that is high on nutritional value. Cashews have become popular all over the world, for their subtle flavor and a number of health benefits. A recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition revealed that the risk of coronary heart disease may be 37% lower in people who consume nuts more than four times a week, when compared to people who never or seldom consume nuts. With such results, it is expected that more cashew may be used in the manufacture of snack bars, which are a healthy alternative to high-calorie chocolate bars. In the recent times, cashew milk has also become prevalent as a lactose-free milk substitute. As a result, cashew is used to make dairy substitutes, such as cashew milk, cashew-based cheese, cashew-based cream sauces, and sour cream.

The Cashew Kernel Market is Segmented by Grade

The most accepted grades in the market are WW-180, WW-210, WW-240, and WW-320. However, up till now, there are no automated systems available in the market to grade the white wholes segment and estimate the standard characteristics, like color and geometry. From Côte d’Ivoire, white kernels are mainly exported to Europe, the United States, and Canada. In order to access the global market price, cashews under this grade should be completely free from infestation, insect damage, and mold, and the general grades are SW-180, SW-210, SW-240, SW-320, and SW-450. As the prices are not available on public domains, EU buyers generally decide their scorched wholes grade cashew prices based on online auctions. From Côte d’Ivoire, Scorched kernels are mainly exported to Morocco. Nuts, splits, large white pieces, and small white pieces are considered under the white piece grade. In the European market, they are generally considered as the substitute for almonds, hazelnuts, or in trail mixes. In Italy, sometimes, small white pieces are used in pesto sauce and for coating ice cream.

Detailed TOC of Cashew Kernel Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Value Chain Issues and Challenges

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 White Wholes

5.1.2 Scorched Wholes

5.1.3 Dessert Wholes

5.1.4 White Pieces

5.1.5 Scorched Pieces

5.1.6 Dessert Pieces

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.2.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.2.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.2.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3.3 Australia

5.2.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.2.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 Nigeria

5.2.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.2 Benin

5.2.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.3 Tanzania

5.2.5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.4 Côte d’Ivoire

5.2.5.4.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.5 Ghana

5.2.5.5.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.5.6 Guinea-Bissau

5.2.5.6.1 Production Analysis

5.2.5.6.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.2.5.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.2.5.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.3 Procurement Reference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

