Ceiling Tiles Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

The global Ceiling Tiles market report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally.
The global Ceiling Tiles market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Ceiling Tiles industry.
Competitor Landscape: Ceiling Tiles market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Construction to Witness Noticeable Growth
– In the commercial sector, ceiling tiles are mostly used in offices, retail stores, educational institutions, hospitals, hospitality industry, multiplexes, home theaters, auditoriums, etc.
– Office buildings require strength, durability, and good aesthetic value ceilings, and thus, the ceiling tiles used in this sector cater to the aforementioned needs. The major ceiling tile types used in office buildings are drop ceilings tiles and planks.
– The global construction industry grew by about 3.5% during 2018. Commercial construction contributes noticeably to this growth, due to rapidly expanding service sector across the globe.
– Regions like, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are experiencing huge domestic as well as foreign investments for the construction of industrial units, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality industry, and IT sector.
– Various multi-national companies have been exploring opportunities for new or expansion projects in these regions. Some of the attractive countries in these regions, witnessing such investments, include India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.
– All such prevailing opportunities and investments in these market are driving the commercial construction activity, which is further driving the demand for ceiling tiles.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global ceiling tiles market in 2018. With growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the market for ceiling tiles is expected to increase in the coming years.
– China currently has numerous airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage. These include – Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government rolled out massive construction plans for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years.
– In India, the government’s investment target of USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial clusters is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.
– In Indonesia, the government has announced their plans to invest about USD 450 billion into the construction sector by 2021, which is expected to boost residential construction in the country.
– Hence, all such investments and planned projects in the various countries are driving the construction activities in the region, which are further likely to drive the demand for ceiling tiles in the region over the forecast period.
