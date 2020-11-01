Centrifugal Compressor Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Centrifugal Compressor Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Centrifugal Compressor market report contains a primary overview of the Centrifugal Compressor market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Centrifugal Compressor market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Centrifugal Compressor industry.

Competitor Landscape: Centrifugal Compressor market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Market Overview:

The market for centrifugal compressors is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the expected increase in the uptake of newer oil & gas projects in the coming years and the growing need to expand natural gas pipeline infrastructure. The declining cost of and increasing investments in renewable power generation are hampering the demand for natural gas-fired power generation, in turn, negatively impacting the demand for centrifugal compressors in the power generation industry.

– Oil & Gas industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing oil and gas activities across the world.

– Manufacturers are making strides to become more energy-efficient, amidst rising end-user demands and changing energy efficiency standards, in several nations. If the manufacturers manage to increase the efficiency of centrifugal compressors at significant levels, the centrifugal compressors can become the preferred choice in a wider range of applications, in turn, driving the market.