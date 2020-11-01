Centrifugal Compressor Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Centrifugal Compressor Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Centrifugal Compressor market report contains a primary overview of the Centrifugal Compressor market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Centrifugal Compressor market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Centrifugal Compressor industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245335
Competitor Landscape: Centrifugal Compressor market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245335
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Cost-Optimized Solutions
– Budgetary restrictions across several end-user industries have resulted in companies looking for standardized solutions, instead of customized units. The customers are increasingly looking for centrifugal compressor products that minimize the overall operating costs, while providing the high flow that is necessary for their applications, with minimal maintenance cost.
– In a bid to cater to such demands, major industry players are designing and offering new products. In July 2018, Atlas Copco launched a new oil-free H 1000-3150 centrifugal compressor, which allows a turndown of over 25% before blow-off, maximizing the energy savings and minimizing the operating costs.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The oil and gas and power industries remain the largest end users of these compressors in the region, accounting for more than 65% of the total market for centrifugal compressors. There are a number of floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) projects in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to begin operations over the next four years. The increasing FPSO projects are expected to create tremendous opportunities in the market studied.
– China is also committed to strengthen its oil and natural gas pipeline network in the next 10 years, in an attempt to further boost the clean fuel’s share in the country’s energy mix. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s natural gas pipelines is expected to reach 123,000 km by 2025. As centrifugal compressors are one of the most commonly used equipment powering the long distance natural gas pipeline, the growth in the pipeline network is expected to drive the demand for the centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.
– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing widespread development of industrial infrastructure, which leads to surge in demand for power. As the requirement of continuous power supply is imperative for industrial operations, new power plants need to be developed. Therefore, the increase in development of power generation plants, particularly the gas-fired generation plants, is expected to drive the demand for centrifugal compressors during the forecast period.
– The aforementioned factors, are therefore, expected to contribute to the increasing demand for centrifugal compressors in the region during the forecast period.
Reason to buy Centrifugal Compressor Market Report:
- Centrifugal Compressor market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Centrifugal Compressor market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Centrifugal Compressor market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Centrifugal Compressor and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Centrifugal Compressor market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245335
Detailed TOC of Centrifugal Compressor Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast till 2024
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Drivers
4.5 Restraints
4.6 Industry Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porters 5 Forces Analysis
4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Oil and Gas
5.1.2 Power Sector
5.1.3 Petrochemical and Chemical Industries
5.1.4 Other End Users
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by the Key Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Atlas Copco AB
6.3.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC
6.3.3 Baker Hughes a GE Co.
6.3.4 Sundyne
6.3.5 Gardner Denver Holdings Inc
6.3.6 Dresser-Rand Group Inc.
6.3.7 Howden Group
6.3.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation
6.3.9 Sullair, LLC
6.3.10 Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor CO. LTD.
6.3.11 Kobe Steel, Ltd.
6.3.12 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
6.3.13 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation.
6.3.14 Hitachi, Ltd.
6.3.15 MAN Energy Solutions SE
6.3.16 Xi’an Shaanxi Drum Power Co., Ltd.
6.3.17 Elliott Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Caster with Solid Tire Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
CBD Skin Care Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co
Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Interactive Fitness Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024
Online Maternity Wear Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Phenol Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024
Hydrogen-Cooled Turbine Generators Set Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Linear Friction Welder Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025
Commercial Vehicle Tires Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026
Automotive Lamp Housing Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026