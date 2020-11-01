Cephalosporin Drugs Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Cephalosporin Drugs Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cephalosporin Drugs market report contains a primary overview of the Cephalosporin Drugs market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cephalosporin Drugs market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cephalosporin Drugs industry.
Competitor Landscape: Cephalosporin Drugs market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Fifth-generation Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period
The fifth-generation cephalosporins were developed in the lab to specifically target resistant strains of bacteria. In particular, ceftobiprole is effective against methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). These agents are sometimes referred to as the advanced generation, rather than fifth-generation cephalosporins. Cephalosporins exhibit side effects similar to penicillin, and drug-allergy and hypersensitivity. Cephalosporins, in general, have been associated with little hepatotoxicity and rare instances of drug-induced liver injury. The fifth-generation cephalosporins include Ceftobiprole, Ceftaroline, and Ceftolozane. Ceftobiprole has powerful antipseudomonal characteristics and appears to be less susceptible to the development of resistance. Ceftaroline has also been described as the “fifth-generation” cephalosporin, but does not have the antipseudomonal or VRE coverage of ceftobiprole. The market for Ceftolozane is growing at a good pace, as it has opened gates for an alternative for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (CIAI) and complicated urinary tract infections (CUTI). Furthermore, Ceftolozane is combined with the β-lactamase inhibitor tazobactam, as multi-drug resistant bacterial infections generally exhibit resistance to all β-lactam antibiotics, unless this enzyme is inhibited. Hence, the increase in the use of combination therapies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Market
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate this market, due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a large population base. Furthermore, the demand for better healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives is expected to help the growth of the market in this region. As per the statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO) TB statistics for India for 2016, an estimated incidence of tuberculosis (TB) is 2.79 million cases in India. Thus, rising cases of various infections are expected to boost the overall growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe, due to its large base of geriatric population and rising prevalence of infectious diseases in several countries of the region.
Detailed TOC of Cephalosporin Drugs Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Anti-microbials in Various Indications
4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
4.2.3 Increasing Use of Combination Therapies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
4.3.2 Weak Pipeline Molecules
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Generation
5.1.1 First-generation
5.1.2 Second-generation
5.1.3 Third-generation
5.1.4 Fourth-generation
5.1.5 Fifth-generation
5.2 By Prescription Type
5.2.1 Prescription Drugs
5.2.2 OTC Drugs
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aristo Pharmaceuticals Ltd
6.1.2 Baxter International
6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.5 Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.6 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd
6.1.7 Mankind Pharma
6.1.8 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
