Cephalosporin Drugs Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

– The major factors for the growth of the cephalosporin drugs market include the rising demand for anti-microbial in various indications, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing use of combination therapies.

– Most of the small companies out-license the products after taking them through the early clinical development phase. These agreements usually include one-time payment for obtaining the rights, in addition to the milestone payments on completing designated developmental phase and royalties on sales. There are over 50 cephalosporin drugs that have been approved in the past five decades, and almost half of them are for the antibacterial activity. However, new cephalosporins (classified as the fifth-generation), which are used for the treatment of serious gram-negative bacterial infections, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), were recently approved.

– Manufacturers are involved in the development of new drugs to fight against anti-microbial resistance. The complexity and diversity of resistance mechanisms have defined the need for new and improved β-lactam antibiotics. Additionally, the companies are involved in the strategic development of new products, for example, in 2017, Shionogi & Co. Ltd collaborated with the F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd for the development and commercialization of baloxavir marboxi.