Chine Home Textiles Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Exports from India to China
China imports home textiles from India, particularly curtains (18%), blankets (18%), carpets (16%), and bed linen (17%). The top goods exported to China consist mainly of fiber and yarns. As of 2018, China enjoyed a share of 36% in total US cotton home textile imports, but witnessed a fall of 0.57% in exports to the United States, at USD 1.09 billion.
Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment
Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress covers, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. It also includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment reached about USD 16.5 billion. The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, while nations like India, China, and Pakistan are the key suppliers.
Detailed TOC of Chine Home Textiles Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Opportunities
4.5 Challenges
4.6 Trends Influencing the China Home Textile Market
4.7 Value Chain Analysis of the China Home Textile Market
4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.9 Technological Innovations
4.10 Global and Regional Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
5.1.4 Upholstery
5.1.5 Floor
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Online
5.3.2 Offline
6 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.2 Hebei Ruichun Textile Co. Ltd
6.3 Sunvim Group
6.4 Fu Anna
6.5 Orient International Holding Shanghai Hometex Co. Ltd
6.6 Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.7 Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd
6.8 Beyond Home Textile
6.9 Jiangsu Bermo Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.10 Violet Home Textile Co. Ltd*
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET
8 FUTURE OF THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET
9 APPENDIX
