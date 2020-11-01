Categories
Chine Home Textiles Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Chine Home Textiles

Chine Home Textiles Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Chine Home Textiles market report contains a primary overview of the Chine Home Textiles market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Chine Home Textiles market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Chine Home Textiles industry.

Competitor Landscape: Chine Home Textiles market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd
  • Hebei Ruichun Textile Co. Ltd
  • Sunvim Group
  • Fu Anna
  • Orient International Holding Shanghai Hometex Co. Ltd
  • Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd
  • Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd
  • Beyond Home Textile
  • Jiangsu Bermo Home Textile Co. Ltd
  • Violet Home Textile Co. Ltd*

    Market Overview:

  • The Chinese home textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2019-2024.
  • – China’s huge population, coupled with its increasing textile and clothing consumption per capita year by year, provides a lucrative global business opportunity.
  • – The increasing home renovation projects in the country are also impacting the growth of the market by creating opportunities for home textiles producers. Chinese customers are increasingly placing more emphasis on the quality and design of home decorations. Thus the market has experienced rapid growth in recent years.
  • – Guangdong Province, Shanghai, Nantong in Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province, and Shandong Province are the industrial cluster areas in China. Major raw materials of the home textile industry include cotton, chemical fiber, accessories, etc.
  • – Several key players are pairing up with technology companies to tap the smart home industry. Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for about 44% of the market remains as the most strong producer and consumer of home textiles. Moreover, within the region, China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of home texti

    Key Market Trends:

    Exports from India to China

    China imports home textiles from India, particularly curtains (18%), blankets (18%), carpets (16%), and bed linen (17%). The top goods exported to China consist mainly of fiber and yarns. As of 2018, China enjoyed a share of 36% in total US cotton home textile imports, but witnessed a fall of 0.57% in exports to the United States, at USD 1.09 billion.

    Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment

    Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress covers, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. It also includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment reached about USD 16.5 billion. The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, while nations like India, China, and Pakistan are the key suppliers.

    Reason to buy Chine Home Textiles Market Report:

    • Chine Home Textiles market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
    • Chine Home Textiles market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
    • Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Chine Home Textiles market.
    • Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Chine Home Textiles and identification of segments with high potential.
    • Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
    • Evaluate the key vendors in the Chine Home Textiles market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.

    Detailed TOC of Chine Home Textiles Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Opportunities
    4.5 Challenges
    4.6 Trends Influencing the China Home Textile Market
    4.7 Value Chain Analysis of the China Home Textile Market
    4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.9 Technological Innovations
    4.10 Global and Regional Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
    5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
    5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
    5.1.4 Upholstery
    5.1.5 Floor
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Household
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.3 By Distribution Channel
    5.3.1 Online
    5.3.2 Offline

    6 COMPANY PROFILES
    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET

    8 FUTURE OF THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET

    9 APPENDIX

