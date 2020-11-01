Categories
Clinical Nutrition Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

Clinical Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Clinical Nutrition market report contains a primary overview of the Clinical Nutrition market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Clinical Nutrition market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Clinical Nutrition industry.

Competitor Landscape: Clinical Nutrition market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Abbott Nutrition
  • Nestle Health Science
  • Baxter Healthcare
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Nutricia
  • BASF SE
  • Perrigo Company PLC
  • Fresenius Kabi

    Market Overview:

  • The global clinical nutrition market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0%. There are certain factors propelling the growth of the market that includes the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, high spending on healthcare and the rise of the middle class in emerging economies.
  • Over the past decade, the prevalence of metabolic disorders has increased, in terms of raw data. The actual number of patients opting for the diagnosis of metabolic disorders has increased over the last decade, thereby resulting in an increase in the number of patients diagnosed. Thus, with the rising prevalence of metabolic diseases, there is a great opportunity for market players to tap the emerging markets and establish their presence.
  • It has also been observed that healthcare expenditure continues to grow faster than economic growth in most of the countries, maintaining a trend observed over the decades. Therefore, as healthcare spending increases among major countries of the world, because of its wide applicability, the market is expected to witness high growth.
  • There are many funding opportunities for clinical nutrition from governments across the globe, including private foundations and the international community. The major funding organizations are – National Institutes of Health, US Department of Agriculture, Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, and Nestle Foundation. These funding opportunities are found propelling the growth of the market.

    Key Market Trends:

    Oral and Enteral is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the Route of Administration

    The oral and enteral route of administration accounts for the largest share as they are used the most, followed by a parenteral route. This is mainly because of the additional cost of processing the product/nutrient involved in enteral/parenteral routes.

    Therefore like the other routes of administration, physicians also prefer mostly the oral route, as it involves lesser complexities and costs, compared to the other two routes of administration. In addition, in most of the disease conditions like chronic conditions and not acute conditions, the oral route is being preferred thereby driving the overall market.

    Asia-Pacific holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    Asia-Pacific has the highest growth in comparison to the other regions in the forecast period mainly due to high levels of malnutrition, and the presence of severe chronic diseases, in the region. Thus due to the increased metabolic disorders and rising income inequality in various countries, the region is also expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

    Detailed TOC of Clinical Nutrition Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders
    4.2.2 High Spending on Healthcare
    4.2.3 Rise of Middle-class in Emerging Economies
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Unwillingness of Hospitals and in-house Pharmacies/ Dispensaries to Maintain the Required Stock of Clinical Nutrition Products
    4.3.2 Heterogeneous Nature of Government Coverage/Reimbursement across Various Countries
    4.3.3 Imprecise Perception about Clinical Nutrition
    4.3.4 Reduction in Birth Rates
    4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Route of Administration
    5.1.1 Oral & Enteral
    5.1.2 Parenteral
    5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Nutritional Support in Malnutrition
    5.2.2 Nutritional Support in Metabolic Disorders
    5.2.3 Nutritional Support in Gastrointestinal Diseases
    5.2.4 Nutritional Support in Neurological Diseases
    5.2.5 Nutritional Support in Cancer
    5.2.6 Nutritional Support in Others
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Pediatric
    5.3.2 Adult
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Nutrition
    6.1.2 Nestle Health Science
    6.1.3 Baxter Healthcare
    6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
    6.1.5 Nutricia
    6.1.6 BASF SE
    6.1.7 Perrigo Company PLC
    6.1.8 Fresenius Kabi

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

