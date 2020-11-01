Categories
Clinical Trials Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Clinical Trials market report contains a primary overview of the Clinical Trials market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Clinical Trials market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Clinical Trials industry.

Competitor Landscape: Clinical Trials market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Clinipace
  • Laboratory Corporation of America
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • ICON PLC
  • Novo Nordisk AS
  • PAREXEL International Corporation
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
  • IQVIA
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • Sanofi
  • Wuxi AppTec

    Market Overview:

  • The major factors found propelling the growth of the market include the high demand for clinical trials in emerging markets, high R&D spending of the pharmaceutical industry, an increasing prevalence of diseases, and the focus on rare diseases and multiple orphan drugs in the pipeline.
  • The market is growing at a robust pace, owing to the advancements in healthcare and growing patented new chemical entities (NCE) indicated for various health conditions.
  • It has also been found that there are a large number of unmet clinical needs in emerging countries, due to the prevalence of infectious and tropical diseases in the region. Owing to these, a large number of the population participate in clinical trials to access high-quality healthcare free of cost. India and China have the highest prevalence rates for metabolic disorders, due to the increasing population, combined with the prevalence of insulin resistance, hyperlipidemia, and obesity.
  • In addition, government initiatives have also motivated the small, medium, and large players to enter into orphan drug development. Thus, there are multiple drugs in the pipeline. As a result, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer (among others) have entered this field. It has also been found that the clinical trials market has taken bigger strides in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and there is still very less development in the market.

    Key Market Trends:

    Phase III is the Largest Segment Under Phases that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

    The market is expected to be dominated by Phase III, with Phase I expected to witness the fastest growth. Phase III is one of the most critical phases assessing the effectiveness of the new intervention, as well as its value in clinical practice. The Phase I trial in the market studied is also expected to grow at a steady rate, due to the increasing number of investigative new drug (IND) applications filed. The government initiatives in emerging economies for the promotion of drug discovery and continuous technological innovations are expected to propel the market growth.

    North America has been Reported with the Largest Growth that is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    North America dominated the overall market, owing to the presence of big outsourcing firms and increasing R&D in the region. However, increasing R&D investments and an increasing demand for drug development are the major factors responsible for the market emergence in the United States.

    Detailed TOC of Clinical Trials Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Demand for Clinical Trials in the Emerging Markets
    4.2.2 High R&D Expenditure of the Pharmaceutical Industry
    4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Diseases
    4.2.4 Focus on Rare Diseases and Multiple Orphan Drugs in the Pipeline
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce Clinical Research
    4.3.2 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in the Developing Countries
    4.3.3 Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment
    4.4 Porter’ s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Phase
    5.1.1 Phase I
    5.1.2 Phase II
    5.1.3 Phase III
    5.1.4 Phase IV
    5.2 By Design
    5.2.1 Treatment Studies
    5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial
    5.2.1.1.1 Double Blind Trial Randomized Trial
    5.2.1.1.2 Single Blind Trial Randomized Trial
    5.2.1.1.3 Non-blind Randomized Trial
    5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial
    5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial
    5.2.2 Observational Studies
    5.2.2.1 Cohort Study
    5.2.2.2 Case Control Study
    5.2.2.3 Cross Sectional Study
    5.2.2.4 Ecological Study
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Clinipace
    6.1.2 Laboratory Corporation of America
    6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company
    6.1.4 ICON PLC
    6.1.5 Novo Nordisk AS
    6.1.6 PAREXEL International Corporation
    6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.8 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
    6.1.9 IQVIA
    6.1.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
    6.1.11 Sanofi
    6.1.12 Wuxi AppTec

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

