Cloud Gaming Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Cloud Gaming Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud Gaming market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud Gaming market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cloud Gaming market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud Gaming industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cloud Gaming market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Utomik BV

Nvidia Corporation

Numecent Holdings Ltd

RemoteMyApp SP ZOO

Parsec Cloud Inc.

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Simplay Gaming Ltd

Ubitus Inc.

Shawdow.tech (Blade SAS) Market Overview:

The cloud gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Walmart is planning to launch its own cloud gaming service. The US retail giant has conducted meetings concerning a possible streaming platform, since 2019 January.

– In order to utilize and harness the benefits of cloud computing, governments of developing countries are embarking on initiatives, like “GI Cloud” or ‘MeghRaj’ by Indian government (2018), and “Cloud First Strategy” by the Malaysian Government (2018). According to Egypt’s Telecom Ministry, Egypt may host the Chinese telecom company Huawei’s first cloud data platform in the Middle East and North Africa in 2019.

– Another factor opening new opportunities for cloud gaming is 5G, which is being adopted in the developed countries, like the US and South Korea. Several telcos, like Verizon, have started testing new cloud gaming formats on their 5G networks since January 2019. Gaming on mobiles has been limited so far to casual low-spec games. With 5G, this may radically change, enabling a newly installed base of millions of mobile devices to be gaming-ready.