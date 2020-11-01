Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd

Fujistu Ltd

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Cray, Inc.

Lenovo Group, Ltd

Amazon Web Services

NVIDIA Corporation Market Overview:

The cloud high-performance computing market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.28% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The emergence of big data and complex applications such as ultra-high definition workflows, electronic design automatic simulations, etc. management across various industries are influencing a positive growth of this market.

– Moreover, the incorporation of machine learning is growing, to achieve a brand advantage, especially in the public-centric services with every major player investing in this technology. This is supported by cloud high-performance computing which helps in database management with reduced cost and higher speed.

– Further, with the increase in deployment of autonomous vehicles across many industries, including aerospace, healthcare, automotive and e-commerce. From factories to distribution centers, the company’s vehicles are useful for any business.and thus to run that process smoothly lots of software runs simultaneously. This is where high-performance computing (HPC) becomes extremely important.

– For instance, in November 2018, Intel had unveiled Cascade Lake Advance Performance (AP), a 48-core Xeon variant aimed at the high-performance computing crowd. Intel characterized the new AP processor line as designed for the most demanding high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workloads.