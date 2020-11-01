Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) industry.
Competitor Landscape: Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Defense Offers Potential Opportunities
– A lot of activity in key mil-aero areas, including satellite image processing, signal, and intelligence processing, and video analytics happens. For example, a wealth of image and video data is being collected via satellite, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other devices. In this scenario, the cloud high-performance computing enables the military to identify security threats or targets of interest at a much faster rate with more accuracy.
– Moreover, (HPC) is well suited, and steadily being adopted, for myriad defense and aerospace applications. HPC currently is playing a role in training and simulation; onboard systems for navigation, defense, and attack; and command, control, communications, intelligence, computers, and surveillance. Weapons systems are increasingly complex and require lots of interaction with sensors as well as a ‘human in the loop.
– The United States is the superpower among the nations and even the Department of Defense is looking to refresh its high-performance computing capabilities in a new USD 240 million contract in July 2018. Therefore, increasing defense spending will enable the adoption of cloud HPC technologies.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
– In Asia-Pacific, India and China dominate the cloud HPC market and these two countries are emerging economies of the world. Further, After the United States, China claims one of the well-developed HPC systems, having ramped up the HPC investment quicker than the other countries.
– A major driver for the market in China is the country’s “national AI development plan” released in July 2017 that reveals the country is committed in spending USD 22.15 billion on Artificial Intelligence research by 2020 and USD 59.07 billion by 2025. This plan is aimed at positioning China as a market leader in Artificial intelligence in driverless technology, consumer Artificial Intelligence applications, telemedicine, and bio-pharmacy, and is expected to create huge potential for the development of Cloud High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market.
– Above factors contribute to the overall growth of high-performance computing market in the Asia-Pacific region.
– In addition to this, eliminating the large capital outlay, maintenance costs, and power and space requirements, and reducing deployment time to a mere 20 minutes, the cloud democratizes HPC access. The capital, time and manpower can instead be put towards acquiring compute power and other resources that facilitate progress on the research.
– Therefore, as Asia-Pacific countries are developing economies, the cost benefits of cloud HPC over conventional HPC will drive the market growth in the region.
Detailed TOC of Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Faster Deployment, Increased Flexibility, and Scalability
4.3.2 Ability to Manage Complex Applications
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Security Concerns in Cloud Model
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Service Type
5.1.1 HPC IaaS
5.1.2 HPC PaaS
5.1.3 Data Organisation
5.1.4 Workload Management
5.1.5 Clustering Software and Analytics Tool
5.1.6 Professional Services
5.1.7 Managed Services
5.2 By Deployment Type
5.2.1 Public Cloud
5.2.2 Private Cloud
5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud
5.3 By End-user Application
5.3.1 Academia and Research
5.3.2 Design and Engineering
5.3.3 Defense
5.3.4 Government
5.3.5 Financial Services
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Media & Entertainment
5.3.8 Others End-user Application
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
6.1.2 NEC Corporation
6.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
6.1.4 Sugon Information Industry Co., Ltd
6.1.5 Fujistu Ltd
6.1.6 Intel Corporation
6.1.7 International Business Machines Corporation
6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.9 Dell Technologies, Inc.
6.1.10 Cray, Inc.
6.1.11 Lenovo Group, Ltd
6.1.12 Amazon Web Services
6.1.13 NVIDIA Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
