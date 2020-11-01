Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245294
Competitor Landscape: Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245294
Key Market Trends:
Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth
– Single sign-on (SSO) is the most recent innovation in identity access management. The compact and highly flexible nature of this solution is attracting a wide range of end users, ranging from IT companies to the manufacturing sector.
– In the case of federated provisioning, the solution is a mix of two separate systems called federated identity and provisioning. Federated identity refers to the standards by which identity management responsibilities can be shared between various policy domains, while provisioning is the automation of all the lifecycle steps required to manage user or system access entitlements.
– The capability of retaining in-house control of user accounts, while leveraging cloud applications and data is the significant advantage that the federated provisioning solutions offer and are driving the immense growth of these solutions in the market.
– Furthermore, the increasing number of social engineering attacks and identity thefts is driving the growth of both single sign-on and federated provisioning in common, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– Most of the cloud advanced organizations in the world are from the North American region, along with the high number of startups (whose most preferred mode of deployment of a solution is cloud).
– Along with the highest adoption of cloud-based software services, it is also reported by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) that North American region is very pro-active and committed toward cybersecurity.
– Moreover, benefits, like reduced CAPEX and faster rollouts of updates, are some of the major reason for the adoption of cloud-based identity management solutions in the North American region.
– Major adoption of cloud-based IAM in the region is seen in the BFSI sector, and it may continue to rise, as the credit card frauds and breaches accounted for a major share in total number of identity thefts, as reported by the US consumer sentinel network.
Reason to buy Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report:
- Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245294
Detailed TOC of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Related Costs
4.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using BYODs in Enterprises
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Vulnerability of Cloud-based Applications to Cyber Risks
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Size of Organization
6.1.1 SMEs
6.1.2 Large Organization
6.2 By Type of Solution
6.2.1 Audit, Compliance, and Governance
6.2.2 Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning
6.2.3 Privileged Access Management
6.2.4 Directory Service
6.2.5 Other Types of Solution
6.3 By Type of Deployment
6.3.1 Public
6.3.2 Private
6.3.3 Hybrid
6.4 By End-user Vertical
6.4.1 IT and Telecommunication
6.4.2 BFSI
6.4.3 Healthcare
6.4.4 Entertainment and Media
6.4.5 Retail
6.4.6 Education
6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Cyberark Software Ltd
7.1.2 CA Technologies
7.1.3 IBM Corporation
7.1.4 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.5 Oracle Corporation
7.1.6 Okta Inc.
7.1.7 Centrify Corporation
7.1.8 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.
7.1.9 Auth0 Inc.
7.1.10 Dell Technologies
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
PVC Tile Flooring Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Crown Closures Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Dimethyl Succinate Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026
Managed Ethernet Switches Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Technologies Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Automotive Waste Management Market- Size with Recent Trends and Global Share 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026
Air Cooled Heat Exchangers (ACHE) Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Cold Forging Equipment Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
Notebook Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026
Food Clean Label Ingredients Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026
Fused Silica Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026