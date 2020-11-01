Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software industry.

Competitor Landscape:

Cyberark Software Ltd

CA Technologies

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Okta Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Auth0 Inc.

Market Overview:

The cloud identity and access management software market was valued at USD 2,463.21 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6843.23 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.77% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Cloud identity and access management (IAM) technology is used to initiate, capture, record, and manage multiple user identities and their access permissions. All users are authenticated, authorized, and evaluated, according to the company policies and their respective roles.

– Cloud technology is changing the way businesses work, driven by the cost efficiencies and economies of scale. However, lack of proper security measures can undermine the benefits of cloud computing. This calls for a fundamental need for security solutions, including security for identity-related crimes, and hence, drives the market for cloud identity and access management.

– Among the types of cloud deployment being used in the market, public cloud accounted for the largest market share, owing to their increased adoption across different verticals. However, hybrid cloud deployment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, because of growing adoption among small- and medium-sized enterprises.