Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud Intrusion Protection Software industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

HP Inc.

McAfee Inc. (Intel Corporation)

Dell Inc.

Trustwave Corporation

AlienVault Inc. (AT&T Cybersecurity)

Symantec Corporation Market Overview:

The global cloud intrusion protection software market was valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.30 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 29.87% over the forecast period of 2019–2024. The use of cloud services is growing rapidly in a broad range of areas as more companies are beginning to implement cloud services.

– Operation Ghoul, a campaign held by a group of hackers, uses a commercial spyware kit to retrieve valuable business-related data stored in the victim’s network. The group has successfully attacked almost 130 organizations from around 30 countries around the world.

– In September 2018, hackers gained access to over 30 million user’s record on Facebook. Rather than going for payment information or passwords, cybercriminals stole personal data such as names, relationship status, religion, birthdate, employers, search activity and check-in locations.