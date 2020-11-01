Cloud Services Brokerage Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Cloud Services Brokerage Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Cloud Services Brokerage market report contains a primary overview of the Cloud Services Brokerage market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Cloud Services Brokerage market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Cloud Services Brokerage industry.

Competitor Landscape: Cloud Services Brokerage market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

NEC Corporation

DXC Technology Company

Rightscale Inc.

Wipro Limited

IBM Corporation

NTT Data Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Market Overview:

The cloud services brokerage market registered a value of USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The increasing security concerns regarding the data and the lack of awareness about the cloud brokerage services are some of the primary factors hindering the studied market growth.

– The global cloud service brokerage market is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to exponentially increasing adoption of cloud service among various end-user industries coupled with the surge in deployment of Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) cloud pricing model.

– With an increased demand for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), pay as you go pricing model is also witnessing a surge in demand, as it is enhancing the above-mentioned platform’s performance by reducing the billing complexity.